Native Tribes Unite for Orlando Hotel Development -CIEDA Partnership Opens Flamingo Crossings & Creates Jobs in Florida
Flamingo Crossings Town Center, a $209 Million development project located at Walt Disney World® Resort's western entrance begins opening, creates jobs.ATMORE, AL, US, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA), the Poarch Band of Creek Indians' economic development arm, is pleased to announce the opening of Flamingo Crossings in Orlando, Florida. Through CIEDA, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians entered into a Limited Partnership called the “Doradus Fund” with six other Indian Tribes to provide equity for developing a collection of hotel development projects throughout the Southeast. The Doradus Fund, a multi-tribe off-reservation business model, has been considered a one-of-its-kind for Indian Country. Yedla Management Group manages the Doradus Fund properties. The Doradus Fund partnership has completed three successful hotel development projects in southern cities: Huntsville, Alabama, Foley, Alabama, and Charlotte, North Carolina.
The latest Doradus project to be near completion is Flamingo Crossings. Flamingo Crossings Town Center is a $209 Million development project located at Walt Disney World® Resort's western entrance. The development consists of four seven-story hotels that cover an expanse of 18-acres and boasts a 272-room Home2 Suites by Hilton (opened Dec 2020), 229-room Homewood Suites by Hilton (opening Feb 2021), 273-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott (opening 2Q 2021), and a 223-room Residence Inn by Marriott (opening 3Q 2021). The property development includes a multi-level parking structure, luxurious resort-style pools, and other amenities. One notable luxury amenity is a state-of-the-art Sports Court featuring a mini soccer field with turf, batting cages, and a basketball court at the Fairfield Inn & Suites.
“The Poarch Creek Indians are happy to be a part of this important effort which will provide hardworking Floridians with jobs. The Tribe is committed to the success of the hotels at Flamingo Crossings, and we look forward to its success and growth,” stated Stephanie Bryan, Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Tribal Chair/CEO.
Cody Williamson, CIEDA President/CEO, commented, “We are proud to partner with other tribes in this beautiful development. Having a powerful economic impact beyond our reservation is important to us and our value of self-determination. We look forward to more Doradus Fund projects.”
Find out more about the Doradus Fund development activities at www.doradusfund.com.
About Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA)
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians operates various economic enterprises, which employ thousands of Tribal Members and area residents. Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority manages tribal community-owned enterprises representing a diverse collection of industries. The enterprises overseen by CIEDA do not include any government services nor gaming operations.
