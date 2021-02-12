MATTHEW KEEZER’S TAKE ON POST COVID-19 TRAVELING EXPERIENCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- The sky-rocketing coronavirus cases in America and abroad has put an embargo on traveling. The pandemic has dealt a blow to the travel industry. However, with the vaccines and measures being put in place, we hope that, in the coming months, the number of cases would be reduced to the barest minimum.
The continuous impact the deadly virus has on the world might make people relax a bit on traveling, which is quite reasonable. So, the question arises. What is the future of travel post-COVID-19? Matthew Keezer believes the travel industry will jack back to life again. He sees better days ahead and cautiously hopes that we will travel again even in a better manner. The “travel break” is perhaps a gift of time to think more deliberately about how we could travel.
EMERGING TRAVEL PATTERNS AFTER THE PANDEMIC
Although travelers and tourists have been made to sit at home due to the coronavirus let’s take a look at how travel is likely to change in the coming months as we expect a recovery very soon.
• Lesser Waiting Time and Reduced Crowds
Before the lockdown began, tourist attractions such as the Eiffel Tower, Burj Khalifa, Metropolitan Museum of Art, and so on are infamous for their large crowds and extremely long queues. In 2019, for instance, the Metropolitan Museum of Art recorded over seven million visitors to its three locations. In most of these iconic attractions, you can expect to stand in the queues for as long as two hours or more.
However, in the post-pandemic season, hour-long queues will no longer be a possible option. Tourist centers will eventually be able to manage the crowd in a more efficient manner, as more than half of the reservations will be booked online. Your experience as a traveler will be made seamless because there are no large crowds anymore, and you do not have to spend a significant amount of your time waiting in queues.
• Health Screenings, Zero Contact Check-ins, and Costlier Flight Tickets
The manner of traveling before the coronavirus pandemic might not be the same as the post-pandemic era. As we hope to recover in the coming months, the tech world will devise a means whereby contact is minimized as much as possible in the airports during check-ins. A negative coronavirus test may be a requirement for passengers to travel. Passengers will be welcomed at various airport sections with temperature checks, and everything will be done contactless.
A recent survey found out that most Americans are willing to fly only if there is a safety gear in place. The survey also depicted that about 63% of Americans are even willing to pay more for an empty middle seat. Initially, airlines may give discounts on flight tickets’ prices to lure passengers into traveling. However, much later, the price of flight tickets may see a sharp increase because airlines may eliminate the middle seats in the airplanes to adhere to social distancing measures.
• More Conscious and Planned Traveling
The truth is 2020 has wreaked a lot of havoc on the world at large and on individuals. Matthew Keezer believes there is no doubt that most of us miss the excitement of traveling. However, we should be more conscious of our trips going forward. We shouldn’t just take random trips; there should be a concrete reason behind our trips. While traveling is an essential recipe for enhancing your personal growth and mental health; planning for a trip is equally important.
The post-COVID-19 era will be a good time to carefully plan a trip and go to places where we can slowly recover from the damage 2020 had on our mental health.
Finally, the impact that COVID-19 had on the world is undeniable. However, measures are being taken to stop further coronavirus cases. There will definitely be a new normal when we recover from this pandemic in the coming months; the way we travel and our perspective towards taking trips will change. The above-mentioned trends are some of what we are likely to experience post-COVID-19, and the use of nose masks may remain a continued trend for a while.
