Top Things To Do While On Vacation In Istria, Croatia – Travelling With Matthew Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Istria is the northern Adriatic Sea's largest peninsula, covering an area of 3,500 km2. The region is bounded on the north by Slovenia and the west by Croatia's Kvarner Bay. Istria is one of Croatia's best summer vacation destinations due to its central location and abundance of fantastic bathing bays.
There are so many incredible things to do in Istria and so many fascinating places to visit. Beautiful beaches, fascinating hilly landscapes, and romantic mountain villages are just some of the most stunning sights to see.
What is the best way to discover Istria? The best way is on your own and with a car (could be rental), as this is the only way to independently explore all the fascinating locations, attractions, and excursion destinations. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top things to do in Istria during your vacation!
Pula
The impressive port city of Pula in the peninsula's south is probably one of the most beautiful places to visit in Istria. The highlight is the extremely charming old town, which boasts an abundance of historical attractions, most notably the Roman amphitheater, which is considered one of Istria's landmarks.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "Stroll through the charming stone alleys to experience authentic Croatian flair. Visit small and nice restaurants for a gourmet meal, or treat yourself to a glass of wine in one of the lovely town squares."
Porec
The romantic and charming old town of Porec is perched on a small peninsula and surrounded by a picturesque waterfront promenade. The town center conceals a number of lovely and historical attractions, some of which date all the way back to Roman times. Additionally, the resort is a true beach lover's paradise, as the magnificent Porec beaches are ideal for a seaside vacation!
Matthew Keezer recommends: "One of the town's primary attractions is the magnificent Euphrasius Basilica, which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List."
Cave Jama Baredine
The Jama Baredine cave is another interesting attraction and a popular day-trip destination in Istria. This breathtakingly beautiful stalactite cave is one of the most impressive in Croatia, and it is accessible by cave tour from April to October.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "Visit each of Jama Baredine's five halls via a guided tour and witness the incredible rock and stalactite formations and discover the rare grotto olms."
Zarečki Krov Waterfall
Zarečki Krov Waterfall is located inland, not far from the small town of Pazin. It is probably one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Istria and one of the most magical places to visit. The waterfall plummets from a height of over ten meters into a basin, creating impressively bright turquoise watercolors and a truly magical atmosphere in conjunction with the surrounding forests and spectacular rock formations.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "While visiting the waterfall, be sure to stop by the small castle of Pazin and don't miss the cool zip line that spans the steep canyon."
Travels and vacations are supposed to be the most unforgettable experiences in life. With that in mind, Matthew Keezer urges all those planning to visit Istria and Croatia during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe by following the protocols. He also reminds everyone to keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
