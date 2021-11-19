Best Things To Do While On Vacation In Lombok, Indonesia – Travelling With Matthew Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Many visitors to Indonesia in search of a beach vacation choose to visit Bali. However, the island of Lombok is only a ferry ride away, and for those looking to escape the crowds and visit somewhere less commercialized, Lombok is an excellent place to start.
Although it is a small island, it is brimming with adventure, incredible sites, and beautiful people. Its stunning white sand beaches, clear waters, and some of the best snorkeling and diving opportunities are among the island's highlights. The island is also home to the famous Mount Rinjani, and those who enjoy trekking should not miss a trip to the summit of this active volcano. So, let's see what this piece of paradise has to offer!
Trek to Tiu Kelep Waterfall
Located in the north of the island, 45-60 minutes from Senaru Village, this gushing cataract is surrounded by lush emerald jungle. Visitors will pass trickling jungle streams along the way, but the waterfall is where the magic happens. The falls plunge 45 meters, releasing a cooling mist from the water for a truly unique experience.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "Dive into the pool at the base of the cataract to cool off following an intensive trek through the forest."
Relax on Gili Air
For those who are looking for a more tranquil getaway, Gili Air, the second largest of the three main Gili Islands, will be the perfect choice with its magnificent beaches and crystal clear waters. Additionally, it is one of the best places to visit if you want to try diving in Indonesia.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "if you want to see something truly unique, be sure not to miss pretty coral gardens that also serve as the grazing sites for graceful turtles and elegant rays."
Sunbathe on Selong Belanak Beach
Selong Belanak Beach, located in South Lombok, is one of the island's most beautiful beaches. In comparison to many of Bali's beaches, which can be crowded and littered, Selong Belanak Beach is a long stretch of clean golden sand that winds along a scenic bay.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "For enhanced experience on Selong Beach, look out for local food stalls that offer tasty noodle and rice dishes as well as refreshing fresh coconut drinks."
Explore Narmada Water Park
The name Narmada Water Park is somewhat misleading, as this is not an amusement park but rather a water palace. The park was established in 1727 under the sage guidance of King Anak Agung Gede Ngurah Karang Asem and is regarded as a significant religious and spiritual retreat for Hindus.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "Make sure to check out the incredible architecture here, as the park is shaped like Mount Rinjani, Lombok's highest peak and also considered a sacred mountain."
Travels and vacations are supposed to be the most unforgettable experiences in life. With that in mind, Matthew Keezer urges all those planning to visit Lombok, Indonesia, during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe and follow the regulations. He also reminds everyone to keep an eye on local news and
government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
Shared Media
Although it is a small island, it is brimming with adventure, incredible sites, and beautiful people. Its stunning white sand beaches, clear waters, and some of the best snorkeling and diving opportunities are among the island's highlights. The island is also home to the famous Mount Rinjani, and those who enjoy trekking should not miss a trip to the summit of this active volcano. So, let's see what this piece of paradise has to offer!
Trek to Tiu Kelep Waterfall
Located in the north of the island, 45-60 minutes from Senaru Village, this gushing cataract is surrounded by lush emerald jungle. Visitors will pass trickling jungle streams along the way, but the waterfall is where the magic happens. The falls plunge 45 meters, releasing a cooling mist from the water for a truly unique experience.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "Dive into the pool at the base of the cataract to cool off following an intensive trek through the forest."
Relax on Gili Air
For those who are looking for a more tranquil getaway, Gili Air, the second largest of the three main Gili Islands, will be the perfect choice with its magnificent beaches and crystal clear waters. Additionally, it is one of the best places to visit if you want to try diving in Indonesia.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "if you want to see something truly unique, be sure not to miss pretty coral gardens that also serve as the grazing sites for graceful turtles and elegant rays."
Sunbathe on Selong Belanak Beach
Selong Belanak Beach, located in South Lombok, is one of the island's most beautiful beaches. In comparison to many of Bali's beaches, which can be crowded and littered, Selong Belanak Beach is a long stretch of clean golden sand that winds along a scenic bay.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "For enhanced experience on Selong Beach, look out for local food stalls that offer tasty noodle and rice dishes as well as refreshing fresh coconut drinks."
Explore Narmada Water Park
The name Narmada Water Park is somewhat misleading, as this is not an amusement park but rather a water palace. The park was established in 1727 under the sage guidance of King Anak Agung Gede Ngurah Karang Asem and is regarded as a significant religious and spiritual retreat for Hindus.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "Make sure to check out the incredible architecture here, as the park is shaped like Mount Rinjani, Lombok's highest peak and also considered a sacred mountain."
Travels and vacations are supposed to be the most unforgettable experiences in life. With that in mind, Matthew Keezer urges all those planning to visit Lombok, Indonesia, during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe and follow the regulations. He also reminds everyone to keep an eye on local news and
government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
Shared Media
Shared Media Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter