Top Things To Do While On Vacation In Moab, Utah – Travelling With Matt Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Moab, located in eastern Utah, serves as a gateway to Arches National Park's massive red rock formations. Canyonlands National Park, located southwest of Moab, features mesas and buttes carved by the Green and Colorado rivers and Native American rock art.
Moab visitors can also immerse themselves in prehistoric times by searching for dinosaur tracks at locations such as Bull Canyon Overlook and Copper Ridge. Moab may be a hiker's paradise and a nature lover's playground, but plenty of other activities are readily available. So, let us examine what Moab has
to offer.
Experience a Sunset Evening Hummer Safari
Everything in Moab turns a deeper shade of red, pink, or orange as the sun sets in the west, which is why a Sunset Hummer Safari is one of the best things to do in Moab. Watching a sunset in Moab is experiencing a kaleidoscope of colors that bathe the unique terrain and transform the place into
something extraordinary.
Matt Keezer recommends: "Sitting comfortably in a rock-steady Hummer and being driven by expert guides through some of the most unique terrain is truly unique, but don't miss The Hells Revenge Trail - the world's most famous 4x4 trail."
Discover the Sand Flats Recreation Area
Moab's backyard playground, the Sand Flats Recreation Area, features irresistible slickrock hills ideal for mountain biking, dirt biking, and off-roading adventures of all kinds. This is also an excellent camping area, with numerous campgrounds nestled among the rolling rocks.
Matt Keezer recommends: "Camping under the stars and seeing every star for a change is something that everyone will enjoy."
Raft, Kayak, or Canoe on the Colorado River
The mighty Colorado River flows peacefully through Moab's northern end, providing a welcome respite from the hot and dry desert surroundings. Surrounded by stunning red rock canyons and sheer cliff walls that line the banks, this section of the river is ideal for kayaking, canoeing, and stand up paddle boarding.
Matt Keezer recommends: "If you're looking for a little more adventure, river rafting trips and jet boat excursions are ideal. Choose from day trips, sunset rides, or night show tours; either way, nobody will walk away disappointed."
Drive to the Overlook at Dead Horse Point
Taking in the expansive view from this easily accessible overlook in the morning or evening light is, without a doubt, one of the best things to do in Moab, Utah. Even in the flat glare of midday, this State Park inspires visitors as they watch the Colorado River's goosenecks roll peacefully hundreds of feet
below as it approaches Canyonlands National Park's deep labyrinth of gorges.
Matt Keezer recommends: "If you're looking for multiple jaw-dropping scenic overlooks and a fun activity in this area, consider a guided mountain biking tour along with the easy to moderate trails that traverse the Dead Horse Point area's rim."
Travels and vacations are supposed to be the most unforgettable experiences in life. With that in mind, Matt Keezer urges all those planning to visit Moab, Utah, during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe by following the protocols. He also reminds everyone to keep an eye on local news and government
announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
