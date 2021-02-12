SKF adds manufacturing jobs at Salt Lake City industrial facility
EINPresswire.com/ -- SKF, a leading global manufacturer of bearings, seals and lubrication, is actively recruiting for 35 new manufacturing positions at its Salt Lake City area production facility, located in West Valley City.
From experienced lathe operators and machinists to those looking for a new path to begin or change a career, SKF offers on-the-job training in a growing industry, and excellent benefits. Interested applicants can learn more and apply here.
SKF is a global organization known around the world for manufacturing solutions around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication, condition monitoring and maintenance services.
The company’s Salt Lake City facility manufactures quality seals that are critical components in applications from heavy industries, such as mining and paper, to life-saving equipment like ventilators and technology for the early detection of breast cancer.
Caitlin McKay
