Allied Electronics & Automation Expands Ready-To-Ship Pneumatics Inventory To 8,000 Distinct Products
EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance product availability in high-demand categories, Allied Electronics and Automation has expanded its ready-to-ship inventory of pneumatic components to 8,000 SKUs from the world’s leading pneumatics suppliers.
The company has also launched a digital pneumatics product hub that includes extensive product information, selection guides, expert advice content and a connection to the company’s global DesignSpark online engineering community.
Allied’s continually growing pneumatics inventory offers everything needed to create, maintain, automate or modernize industrial and commercial pneumatic systems – including regulators, instrumentation, dryers, filters, lubricators, tubing, fittings, controllers, cylinders, and other actuators from leading brands like Festo, SMC, Norgren, Aventics, Wika, and RS Pro.
With millions of product datasheets, tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution product images and expert advice and customer service, Allied helps engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet and facility managers, and inventors build, maintain and renew their machinery and technology.
About Allied Electronics & Automation
Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
