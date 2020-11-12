Lexington’s Crank & Boom Now Has Kentucky’s Finest Ice Cream for Local Delivery & Nationwide Shipping for the Holidays
If you are looking for an unforgettable gift for customers, staff, or business prospects (or if you just have a big family and lots of friends), send them ice cream!”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Searching for fun, unique, tasty, and totally Kentucky gift ideas to deliver some delicious joy to clients, employees, family, or friends this holiday season? Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream, which operates two award-winning locations in Lexington, is now offering nationwide shipping of its signature small-batch ice creams. Other house-made sweet treats, including cake pops, homemade flavored marshmallows, and hot chocolate mix are available for local pickup and delivery in Lexington, Kentucky.
If you are looking for an unforgettable gift for customers, staff, or business prospects (or if you just have a big family and lots of friends), send them ice cream! Order ice cream for nationwide shipping at https://www.goldbelly.com/crank-and-boom-craft-ice-cream. For pricing and info on bulk orders, visit us at https://crankandboom.com/corporate-gift-guide/, or contact us at info@crankandboom.com
With 18 signature flavors and seven non-dairy options to choose from, customers can mix-and-match six-packs of pints to fit any preference. From Bourbon & Honey and Salted Caramel to Kentucky Blackberry Buttermilk and Gooey Butter Cake, our ice cream is made from the best local and exotic ingredients and has earned local and national recognition from Southern Living, USA Today, The New York Times, Travel & Leisure, The Cooking Channel, Taste of the South, Food & Wine, BuzzFeed, and Thrillist.
About Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream
In 2011, Crank & Boom founders Toa and Mike Green were looking for a creative dessert to serve in their family’s Thai restaurant when they purchased a 2-quart ice cream machine and churned up the first batch of what would eventually become Kentucky’s most sought after small-batch ice cream. When their restaurant customers started showing up just for dessert, however, the couple decided to close the restaurant and go all-in on ice cream.
Today, Crank & Boom’s two locations in Lexington, KY serve up their signature line of ice cream, weekly small-batch flavors, homemade toppings and sauces, sundaes, and boozy ice cream cocktails. These ice cream flavors incorporate the bounty of Kentucky’s farms, orchards, breweries, and distilleries, as well as international ingredients like taro and black sesame in an homage to Toa’s Thai heritage, their team’s connection to the community, and the couple’s international travels.
Toa Green
Crank and Boom
