Shaftsbury Barracks / MV Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B300397
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Sullivan
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: On February 11, 2021, at approximately 0807 hours
STREET: VT Route 9
TOWN: Woodford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM5
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jose L. Gonzalez Jr.
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keenesburg, Colorado
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front passenger side damage
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 11, 2021, at approximately 0807 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a tractor trailer unit, on its side, off the road way, in the vicinity of VT Route 9 at MM5 in the Town of Woodford.
Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Gonzales) was operating vehicle #1, traveling east on VT Route 9. Operator #1 (Gonzales) drove his vehicle off the roadway, causing the tractor trailer to roll onto its passenger side. It was undetermined as to why Operator #1 left the roadway. Operator #1 (Gonzales) was uninjured from the crash. The eastbound lane of VT Route 9, near the crash, was shut down while the truck was pulled back onto the road. This caused minor delays throughout the day.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and Vermont Agency of Transportation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A