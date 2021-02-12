Shaftsbury Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B300397

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Sullivan

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: On February 11, 2021, at approximately 0807 hours

STREET: VT Route 9

TOWN: Woodford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM5

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jose L. Gonzalez Jr.

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keenesburg, Colorado

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front passenger side damage

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 11, 2021, at approximately 0807 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a tractor trailer unit, on its side, off the road way, in the vicinity of VT Route 9 at MM5 in the Town of Woodford.

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Gonzales) was operating vehicle #1, traveling east on VT Route 9. Operator #1 (Gonzales) drove his vehicle off the roadway, causing the tractor trailer to roll onto its passenger side. It was undetermined as to why Operator #1 left the roadway. Operator #1 (Gonzales) was uninjured from the crash. The eastbound lane of VT Route 9, near the crash, was shut down while the truck was pulled back onto the road. This caused minor delays throughout the day.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A