Alpine Area Office Project Closures

Van Horn I-10 Cable Barrier Project

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 - Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

7 a.m.-5 p.m., Daily

  • One lane closure I-10 eastbound left lane from MP 138 to 142
  • Inside shoulder closure I-10 westbound from MP 138 to 142

Van Horn Rest Area Project

Satuday, Feb. 13, 2021, 9 a.m.-Monday, March 1, 2021, 5 p.m.

I-10 Eastbound

  • The right shoulder will remain closed East of Wild Horse Road, mile marker 150 to just West of Michigan flats mile marker 151. 
  • The closure is to allow the contractor to place concrete paving for the new EB Rest Area exit ramp.  

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 9 a.m.-Monday, March 1, 2021, 5 p.m.

I-10 Westbound

  • The right shoulder will remain closed West of Michigan flats  mile marker 151, to just East of Wild Horse Road mile marker 150.  
  • The closure is to allow the contractor to place concrete paving for the new WB Rest Area exit ramp. 
  • North Frontage road  between MichiganFlats and Wild horse Rd will remain closed.   

 

 

