Alpine Area Office Project Closures
Van Horn I-10 Cable Barrier Project
Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 - Friday, Feb. 12, 2021
7 a.m.-5 p.m., Daily
- One lane closure I-10 eastbound left lane from MP 138 to 142
- Inside shoulder closure I-10 westbound from MP 138 to 142
Van Horn Rest Area Project
Satuday, Feb. 13, 2021, 9 a.m.-Monday, March 1, 2021, 5 p.m.
I-10 Eastbound
- The right shoulder will remain closed East of Wild Horse Road, mile marker 150 to just West of Michigan flats mile marker 151.
- The closure is to allow the contractor to place concrete paving for the new EB Rest Area exit ramp.
Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 9 a.m.-Monday, March 1, 2021, 5 p.m.
I-10 Westbound
- The right shoulder will remain closed West of Michigan flats mile marker 151, to just East of Wild Horse Road mile marker 150.
- The closure is to allow the contractor to place concrete paving for the new WB Rest Area exit ramp.
- North Frontage road between MichiganFlats and Wild horse Rd will remain closed.