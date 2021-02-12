Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,973 in the last 365 days.

WVDOT accepts bids remotely for 17 projects, including Kerens to US 219 connector paving

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – A major paving project on a section of Appalachian Corridor H is among 17 projects included in a recent bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

One project, which is part of Gov. Jim Justice's Roads To Prosperity program, is a connector paving project from Kerens to US 219.

"This is the first paving piece on the Kerens to Parsons section of Corridor H," Deputy State Highway Engineer Ryland Music said. "The project will be a key piece in completing the decades-long construction of Corridor H."

Projects which received bids in this letting are: 

  • Kerens-US 219 connector paving (Randolph County)
  • Roadway striping, District 6
  • Roadway striping, District 7
  • Roadway striping, District 8
  • Roadway striping, District 9
  • Roadway striping, District 10
  • Hushers Run Bridge (Ritchie County)
  • Mount Lookout intersection warning signs (Nicholas County)
  • I-77 Belle ramp over US 60 (Kanawha County)
  • 27th Street Bridge northbound and southbound (Ohio County)
  • Guyandotte Avenue ADA ramp (Wyoming County)
  • Huttonsville-Beverly ADA ramps (Randolph County)
  • West Huntington Signal Renovations (Wayne County)
  • Rada-Junction (Hampshire County)
  • Bear Rock Bridge (Ohio County)
  • Crow-Grandview Road (Raleigh County)
  • The Baisden Family Memorial Bridge (Mingo County)
So far for 2021, low bids for bid lettings have come in more than $9 million below Engineer’s Estimates. 

The WVDOH continues to hold bid lettings remotely to move projects forward while preventing the spread of COVID-19.​

You just read:

WVDOT accepts bids remotely for 17 projects, including Kerens to US 219 connector paving

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.