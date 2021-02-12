WVDOT fighting gray weather with orange and yellow plows

Older DOH snowplows, in white like the snow, are still out as well but even with reflective strips they can be more difficult to see in gray weather. So when the DOH began welcoming new snowplows to their inventory, they specified they be painted yellow. “The trucks are specifically ordered in yellow because yellow is a high-visibility color,” said Jeff Pifer, director of the DOH Equipment Division in Buckhannon. “It was absolutely for safety reasons.” While the old white snowplows can be difficult to see under some conditions, Pifer said the new yellow vehicles are much easier to spot. “Whatever we can do to make our vehicles more visible to the public, we are doing,” he said. “Plus, our state colors are blue and gold, so it kind of works out.” Snowplows operating on the West Virginia Turnpike, on the other hand, have been painted orange for as long as anyone can remember. “It’s been that way forever,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “The color is called Turnpike Orange. I guess it goes back to the early days when the equipment was painted orange – as were the traffic control signs – for safety.” Motorists have seen a lot of snowplows this winter, as the Department of Transportation makes a concerted effort to keep the Turnpike and other state roads clear. Highways officials call it SRIC, for Snow Removal and Ice Control, and the drivers who work 12-hour shifts until the roads are cleared do so because they care about public safety. “Our people are the best in the country; snowstorms, rock falls, flooding, you name it,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “They run to the fire every time to keep the public safe, so we ask that you give our drivers plenty of space on the road and use caution. We can’t keep the snow from falling, but we won’t stop until we get it cleared.”​