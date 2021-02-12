Rebecca Lovell Named CEO of Denali Financial Consulting

Hailed by GeekWire as a “Seattle startup mainstay,” Lovell will focus on mission-critical expertise that startups need to scale.

It says volumes that Chris and Jaennae sought out Rebecca to take the CEO position. I’ve never met someone more suited to take the helm of a business and catapult it to the next level.”
— John Sercu, TAG Group Chairman
SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TA Group Holdings (TAG) is thrilled to welcome Rebecca Lovell as CEO of Denali Financial Consulting. Founded in 2008 by Chris Dishman and Jaennae Dinius, Denali was acquired by TAG earlier this year. Shortly after, co-founders Chris Dishman and Jaennae’ Dinius approached TAG Chairman John Sercu with the news that Lovell might be available. “Rebecca is Seattle startup royalty,” Dinius admired. “She’s the perfect person to help us scale at the pace the market needs,” added Dishman.

Hailed by GeekWire as a “Seattle startup mainstay,” Lovell is known for her deep involvement in the community and her passion for helping early-stage high-growth startups get to the next level.

• Served as Executive Director at Create33, a “founder center” established by Madrona Venture Group, one of the largest venture capital firms in the Pacific Northwest.
• Current Chair of the DC-based Center for American Entrepreneurship
• Named “All Star” Techstars mentor

Sercu and his team quickly recognized Lovell’s deep understanding of founders’ needs and her unique mix of big vision and practical ideas that give her street cred with entrepreneurs. ”I’ve never met someone more suited to take the helm of a business and catapult it to the next level,” commented John Sercu, Chairman of TA Group Holdings. “It says volumes that Chris and Jaennae sought her out to take the CEO position. Rebecca is a game-changer, and we’re thrilled to welcome her on board.”

Co-founders Jaennae’ Dinius and Chris Dishman will continue their operational leadership as COO and President, respectively.

“Having supported (and led) startups for the last 15 years, I know how important it is for founding teams to focus on their core vision, and the mental shelf space it takes to attend to everything else," said Lovell. " Coupling that with my respect and admiration for Chris and Jaennae and their amazing roster of clients, I'm excited to help deliver the expertise that startups need to scale, starting with mission-critical financial services: helping teams manage their businesses and prepare for everything from board meetings to investment and acquisition!”

Denali was founded in 2008 to provide expert financial services to businesses at all stages of development, and today they serve clients around the globe from their Pioneer Square headquarters in the heart of Seattle’s tech community.

Next week is National Entrepreneur Week, and TAG will kick off its new series for founders and investors on Avoiding M&A Pitfalls with a MasterClass hosted by Denali CEO Rebecca Lovell and TAG CFO Casey Stenzel. Register for live Q&A Feb 18, 2021 11-12 PST or sign up to view On Demand: bit.ly/2MXl6lc

About TA Group Holdings
TA Group is the largest veteran-owned holding company and private equity firm on the west coast. We partner with emerging business leaders and provide mentorship, shared operations and scalable process to them in order to grow them to the next level of success and profitability. tagroupholdings.com

About Denali Financial Consulting
Denali Financial Consulting provides experienced, strategic, financial and operating leadership for growing companies on a part-time or project basis. As a member of your entrepreneurial team, we expertly manage your financial operations so you can focus on building a great company. denalifc.com

