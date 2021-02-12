February 9, 2021 - TWC and TxEDC Launch Statewide Workforce Strategy Initiative

Date: February 9, 2021

Collaborative effort connects key workforce stakeholders to identify leading workforce strategies

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) and the Texas Economic Development Corporation ( TxEDC ) announce the launch of a statewide effort to develop a shared workforce development strategy. The launch of this effort is a direct result of the work done during Governor Greg Abbott’s Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative, which charged the Texas Education Agency ( TEA ), the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board ( THECB ) and TWC to ensure Texans are prepared for jobs in the industries that power the state’s economy.

“Texas is exceptional because of the men and women across our state who go to work every day to earn a living, provide for their families, and make a difference in their communities,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Our top-notch workforce is the key to our economic success, and it is essential that we continue to provide Texans with the skills and knowledge they need to flourish. This statewide effort by TWC and TxEDC will help communities across our state apply innovative strategies to strengthen workforce training and keep Texas the best state to work, live, and raise a family.”

The initiative will begin with a series of webinars, hosted by TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel and TxEDC President and CEO Robert Allen, that will highlight local efforts and winning strategies that can be leveraged statewide.

“Texas is home to a world-class workforce thanks to the efforts of our state’s skilled workers, innovative business leaders, and a broad range of stakeholders across the state” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “One important goal for this initiative will be to build a coalition for a shared workforce strategy to strengthen the ability of local communities to address workforce needs, while fostering lasting statewide economic success.”

The statewide initiative will identify existing successful strategies and additional partners to incorporate into efforts. The resulting statewide workforce strategy will lay the foundation for future planning and establish a shared definition for workforce success.

“ TxEDC is pleased to be a part of this statewide effort to build a strong workforce in Texas. Texas has the second largest workforce in the nation, and the quality of our workforce is an integral part of Texas’ strong economy. It’s also a key factor in Texas’ rapid growth and our accelerating prospects for national and international business relocation and investment. In light of that, the work of Gov. Abbott’s Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative couldn’t be more important,” Allen said.

The webinars will be held over the next three months. To sign up for updates on the effort, please register at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/yR3p985.

