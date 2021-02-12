FALCONE RISING to Release Sophomore Christian Rock Album ’Tableturner’ on February 19
Creative Soul Records’ rock outfit FALCONE RISING will release their sophomore album, Tableturner, on February 19.
Tableturner is a continuation of the first album's concept of using the Bible as the inspiration for these songs. The songs deliberately address many facets of a Christian's walk and trials.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Soul Records’ rock outfit FALCONE RISING will release their sophomore album, Tableturner, on February 19. Edgier than their self-titled debut, FALCONE RISING previewed the new music in December with the release of the first single, “Heart of Stone.” Watch the lyric video here: https://youtu.be/8gpK8sXdg_Q
— John Falcone
“Tableturner is a continuation of the first album's concept of using the Bible as the inspiration for these songs,” says frontman John Falcone. "The songs deliberately address many facets of a Christian's walk and trials."
The group first emerged on the Christian music scene in 2019 with their self-titled debut album, which included the #1 singles, "The Sixth Hour Ballad of St. Dismas” and "Brother," and "I Never Knew You," which peaked at #3.
FALCONE RISING is the brainchild of classically-trained musician (and successful surgeon) John Falcone, whose rock-heavy recordings feature a Biblical basis of composition, with every song inspired by specific Bible verses. With the assistance of Creative Soul Records founder Eric Copeland, Falcone (guitars) assembled an all-star list of talent including Jason Fowler (lead vocals), Jonathan Crone (programming, guitars), Adam Nitti (bass) and Tony Morra (drums). Falcone serves as the primary songwriter with Crone as producer.
"The ultimate hope for this project is that the songs resonate with believers and non-believers alike, drawing both groups closer to Christ,” says Falcone. "We are also planning to start a behind-the-music ministry series to use these songs as a vehicle for The Great Commission."
A powerful lyric video for the title track will be released in March.
About John Falcone: Falcone wears many hats — mostly a surgeon's cap during the day and a baseball cap at night. A husband and father of three, Falcone serves as a general, vascular, trauma and cancer surgeon at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky. But the most defining event of his life wasn't helping cure a patient of her breast cancer, or saving a child that was bleeding to death after a car accident. It wasn't being his high school valedictorian, or getting married, or even having children. He will quickly tell you that the most defining moment was publicly declaring that Jesus was his savior when he was baptized in 2018 at 38 years of age.
For more information, visit https://falconerising.com/.
Tableturner Track Listing:
1) Heart of Stone
2) I Found My Voice
3) Tableturner
4) Fisher of Men
5) In the Fire
6) 3 Arrows
7) The Road to Emmaus
8) I Am
9) He Set Me Free
10) An Engagement Song (Hidden Track)
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter