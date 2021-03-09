Schwartz Dentistry now offering complimentary consultations for Implants, Crowns, and Invisalign

We are committed to crafting beautiful smiles and providing dental excellence. Dr. Wolf Schwartz, B.D.S. is one of only two Certified Implantologists in Boca Raton having received certification from the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry.

Schwartz Dentistry is now offering complimentary consultations for implants, Crowns, and Invisalign, for a limited time.

For over 30 years, I have been dedicated to helping patients with their oral health in South Africa, Europe, and the United States. We deliver state-of-the-art solutions for all things dental.” — Dr. Wolf Schwartz, B.D.S.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schwartz Dentistry, led by Dr. Wolf Schwartz B.D.S., is dedicated to providing high-quality dentistry in a modern facility centered on dental excellence and patient-focused services. We are dedicated to helping patients find a solution for their oral care that is just right for each situation.

Dental implants offer a permanent solution for tooth loss that help patients regain their smile and restore self-confidence. Implants are composed of surgically anchored durable titanium posts fitted into the jawbone. Benefits include improved jawbone health and enhancement of oral functionality. Once implants are properly anchored, they must fuse accordingly, and the jawbone must be given ample time to heal. Afterward, a dental crown can be placed on top for a natural-looking smile.

Invisalign offers a perfect solution for achieving a straight smile. Invisalign straighteners are a set of clear aligning trays used to discreetly straighten teeth and are custom-fitted to the natural ridges and shape of the patient’s teeth with 3-D imaging technology. Invisalign is an excellent alternative to braces since one can still correct conditions such as underbite, gap teeth, and overbite, and eat any foods.

Crowns, another method for teeth correction, are known as a cap to protect a badly chipped or decayed tooth. Crowns provide support for a weak tooth while boasting an aesthetically pleasing smile. They are long-lasting and can be composed of ceramic, porcelain, or metal alloy materials. Porcelain is the best material for achieving a natural-looking appearance as it matches the color of teeth.

At Schwartz Dentistry, we take a multi-step approach. The correct method for teeth correction is unique for each individual. First, we will analyze a patient’s mouth to determine candidacy for dental services. Once the ideal approach is selected, we work with our patients to schedule an appropriate number of appointments to deploy the treatment plan.

Dr. Schwartz is one of only two Certified Implantologists in Boca Raton, having received certification from the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. He teaches other dentists at Palm Beach State College and is the Chairman of Department of General Medicine and Co-Chairman of Advanced Implantology at the college. Moreover, he is also the Director of Advanced Implantology at Lindsay Hopkins Institute, Jackson Memorial Hospital for over 20 years, making him a trusted professional who can help you correct your teeth, improve your smile, and enhance your health.

Schwartz Dentistry offers general dentistry services, implants, crowns and bridges, root canals, periodontics, wisdom teeth removal, Invisalign, teeth whitening, and platelet-rich fibrin. We provide a comprehensive and all-encompassing plan of care specific to the each individual’s needs to maximize the care of each patient.

