Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Takes Referral Marketing Into The Future With New Tech
Street VW has launched a referral program App that enables brand advocates to refer potential customers to the dealership and get instantly rewarded.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo has launched Street Talk, a new customer referral mobile application. Signing up for the referral program is fast, easy and free. Mobile users visit their app store and search for "Street VW." After downloading the application, users simply sign up to become Street VW Advocates and start referring their friends, family members and anyone they know to Street Volkswagen.
“Street Volkswagen has partnered with Wordwide, developers of the Street VW app and Street Talk Program, to help make referring friends and family to Street Volkswagen an easy process that is also more simple to track,” Dawn Owens, Street Volkswagen Business Development Center Director said. “This app allows us to instantly reward our network of advocates for referring their friends and family."
After downloading the Street Talk app, advocates will create an account and if applicable, select their sales consultant. Once advocates create an account within the app, they can easily share the referral form to their friends and family on the go, or add a new referral within the app themselves. The only information needed to submit a referral is the first and last name of the person advocates are referring, as well as their phone number.
When referrals visit Street Volkswagen and purchase a vehicle, Street Volkswagen will pay the advocate $100 through the Street VW app. Street Volkswagen understands that not everyone referred will purchase a vehicle the day they visit the dealership, so if an advocate’s referral visits the dealership and decides to wait on a purchase, Street VW will pay the advocate $10 for the test drive.
“We are thrilled to be using the program because we are able to help more customers out a lot faster and more importantly, reward the individuals who send us their friends and family members,” John Luciano, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Owner & General Manager said.
Street Volkswagen will utilize the app for marketing specials as well, by sending out notifications, advising advocates of any specials the company has over time that will pay them additional money based on the special that is applicable at that time.
Getting paid with the Street VW app is just as easy. Advocates can directly deposit their earned funds into their bank account, select an electronic debit card or choose from over 250 major retailer’s gift cards. Advocates have found that Street Talk is a very easy way to supplement their income, or purchase gift cards for special occasions.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
