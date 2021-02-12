Crestcom Gives Back to Communities and Receives Industry Leadership Awards
Crestcom supports communities, recieves industry recognition for leadership development programs with the support of clients.
On behalf of the entire Crestcom Ontario team, a big thanks to our clients who made this possible with hundreds attending our development program sessions in 2020.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 2021 well underway and 2020 behind us, Crestcom Ontario is honored to announce not one but two industry awards. Firstly, as previously announced, Crestcom would like to thank the HR Reporter for recognizing the Crestcom Leadership program as the Top Leadership & Team Development provider in 2020. The second year in a row for this honor.
— Mike Gibson
A big thank you to U.S. publication Training Magazine for recognizing Crestcom Leadership programming as the winner of the Choice Award for Leadership development with other industry leaders.
In 2020 Crestcom announced a new program globally, Crestcom Cares. Crestcom Canada is committed to supporting our communities during these unprecedented times with over $16,000 donated back to local organizations, including the Foodbank Canada, Yonge Street Mission, Orangeville Foodbank, Events for Life, Southlake Foundation, Trinity Village, Spirit Christian Center, Inn of the Good Sheppard, The Ottawa Mission, Baycrest Foundation, and others.
Mike Gibson said, “On behalf of the entire Crestcom Ontario team, a big thanks to our clients who made this possible with hundreds attending our development program sessions in 2020. Our team pivoted to a virtual delivery platform globally and locally with great feedback from our clients.”
About Crestcom
Crestcom is on a mission to create a better world by developing more vital, more ethical leaders. For over 30 years, Crestcom partners with clients from some of the most recognized and respected organizations worldwide to develop the specific skills and tools that produce bottom-line results. We use insights from these partnerships to continually improve and create leadership training content that is proven to affect positive change and drive value.
Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes. Crestcom is a leader in leadership development programs globally. Crestcom provides leadership development programs in over 60 countries worldwide and has its curriculum translated into over 20 different languages. Programs are developed in collaboration with industry leaders and delivered locally in a structured process to drive behavioral change and deliver business results.
Donna Wilt
Crestcom
+1 416-919-6756
email us here