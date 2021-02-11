New German Pump Application Guide for Graphalloy® Bushings
This new guide will help German pump users solve troublesome pump applications by using Graphalloy BushingsYONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials, announces the release of a German translation of the Graphalloy pump guide (“Graphalloy® Pumpenanwendungen”). This guide provides German-speaking engineers and distributors with information on the Graphalloy bushing material for pumps.
Graphalloy Bushings and Wear Rings offer solutions for pumps in low lubricity settings, pumps where there may be risk of flashing or run dry, pumps in temperature extremes, and other tough pump applications. The Graphalloy material is self-lubricating, non-galling, and can withstand temperatures from -450°F (-265°C) to +1000°F (+535°C).
The new German Pump Application Guide for Graphalloy Bushings, along with the recent addition of Spanish guides and web material, represent expanding coverage for Graphalloy solutions across the globe. Graphalloy also has a sales representative in Germany to help on inquiries.
GRAPHALLOY, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. GRAPHALLOY bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Common applications for Graphalloy bushings include pumps, wastewater, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more.
FDA acceptable grades of GRAPHALLOY are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® and WRAS grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
For a copy of one of these new catalogs, contact catalogs(at)graphalloy(dot)com.
For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at http://www.graphalloy.com or call +1-914-968-8400.
Eric Ford
Graphite Metallizing Corporation
+1 914-968-8400
email us here