BenchSentry and The Genie Company Announce In-Garage Delivery Option through BenchSentry

Genie Garage Door Openers and BenchSentry Porch Boxes are now integrated for more convenience, security, & flexibility for package delivery.

For the first time, customers can help secure their packages from any carrier in a porch box or the garage through a single, easy-to-use app.

“Genie is excited to offer secure package delivery services to customers through BenchSentry. For those that don’t have new Genie openers, most can be upgraded with our Aladdin Connect retrofit kit.” — Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company

MOUNT HOPE, OH, USA, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Genie Company is pleased to announce that their Aladdin Connect smart garage door openers and retrofit kits are now integrated with the package-delivery porch box from BenchSentry , the premier porch box solution. BenchSentry’s platform provides contactless convenience and improved security to both consumers and delivery drivers. The stylish and rugged porch box from BenchSentry makes it simple for all carriers to securely and quickly deliver packages, helping to protect them from theft.Key benefits of Genie garage door openers working with BenchSentry:● Single App for All Deliveries – The BenchSentry app manages all deliveries to both the porch and the garage.● Selection of Delivery Location – Designate if you want the package delivered in the porch box or in the garage.● Multiple Carriers – Works with tracking numbers used by all major carriers, UPS, Fedex, Amazon, or the Postal Service.● Convenience, Security, and Peace of Mind – No need to rush home to receive a valuable package, have it delivered in the garage and get notified when the garage door is opened and closed by the delivery driver.“BenchSentry is committed to creating solutions that are easy to use for both consumers and delivery drivers,” said Mark Soderberg, CEO, BenchSentry. "We are excited to partner with Genie garage door openers to offer our customers an in-garage delivery option for securing package deliveries.”“Genie is excited to offer secure package delivery services to our customers,” said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. “For those that don’t have new Genie garage door openers, most garage door openers can be upgraded with our Aladdin Connect retrofit kit to include this capability.”BenchSentry is a Wi-Fi enabled smart porch vault that helps protect deliveries from porch theft. Drivers quickly deliver and help secure packages using the lock-after-delivery setting. BenchSentry has both the capacity and capability to accept multiple deliveries per day. Share custom entry codes with friends and family when swapping items. Owners receive push notifications for all BenchSentry activities and deliveries, providing peace of mind.Genie’s full line of reliable, ultra-quiet, Wi-Fi enabled smart garage door openers and controllers are Works with Alexa and Google Home certified. Genie’s line of residential garage door openers includes an award-winning wall-mount version that improves garage aesthetics and includes an automated garage door lock to provide an additional layer of security.

