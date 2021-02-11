Lead Forensics turbocharges lead generation with Panintelligence partnership
Integration of Panintelligence’s pi platform within Lead Forensics will help users to analyse and interpret their data in an interactive dashboard
Lead Forensics is a trailblazer in website visitor identification and lead generation software, creating immense value for its clients and helping supply the lifeblood of any company – new business.”PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Forensics, the global provider of B2B website visitor identification and lead generation software, is transforming the way its customers can access, analyse and interpret data to help turbo-charge their lead generation, through a new partnership with data analytics and business intelligence (BI) software developer, Panintelligence.
— Zandra Moore, CEO, Panintelligence
Aligned with the continued evolution of the Lead Forensics solution, the SaaS vendor is integrating Panintelligence’s pi platform into its market leading platform, to create a significantly enhanced reporting and analytics experience. pi is a three-in-one single solution, combining business intelligence with scheduled and formatted reporting, plus powerful predictive analytics in self-service dashboards.
Users will be able to analyse and interpret their data in an interactive dashboard within the existing Lead Forensics solution, converting big data into highly valuable usable insight. All data visualised in the dashboard can then be pulled into detailed reports. Not only does the analysis give users relevant and accurate data, it helps provide the context behind it for deeper understanding and more informed decision making.
Mark Hewson, Group CTO at Lead Forensics, comments: “Integrating Panintelligence’s pi solution into the Lead Forensics platform helps us to further enhance the level of insight we are able to provide to our customers, further expanding our customers’ ability to generate valuable business opportunities, and levelling up the reporting and analytics that we are able to provide to them, enabling our customers to make valuable business decisions, faster. Lead Forensics has over 60,000 business customers worldwide, generating over $1billion in annual revenue across the customer base. The importance of accessing, analysing and interpreting the vast amounts of data we generate for our customers has never been so important – and therefore this partnership with Panintelligence could not be better timed, and will really add value to our already market-leading solution. The Panintelligence team has made the entire process of integrating the platform within our own seamless, and their efficiencies, knowledge and advanced capabilities made the build vs buy decision an easy one to make.”
Zandra Moore, CEO of Leeds-based Panintelligence, said: “Lead Forensics is a trailblazer in website visitor identification and lead generation software, creating immense value for its clients and helping supply the lifeblood of any company – new business. We’re proud to assist Lead Forensics in democratising the data generated in its platforms, making it accessible and actionable to all who use it, not just data scientists”.
Established in 2014, Panintelligence’s pi platform has more than 200,000 users across a range of industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality and education.
About Lead Forensics
Lead Forensics is a multi award-winning website visitor identification software company. Launched in 2009, with offices across the UK and US, the business has 6,000 clients and over 500 employees. Lead Forensics utilises reverse IP tracking technology and owns the world’s largest matched business IP database, enabling users to reveal the previously anonymous identity of B2B website visitors. To learn more, visit the Lead Forensics website.
About Panintelligence
Based in Leeds ,Yorkshire, Panintelligence is a leading business intelligence and analytics software developer. Established in 2014, Panintelligence’s unique ‘pi’ platform provides software as a service (SaaS) providers worldwide with three essential BI elements: reporting, dashboard and predictive analytics. The pi software is operating system agnostic and is designed to work seamlessly on different cloud platforms, especially AWS and Panintelligence is a registered partner of the AWS Partner Network. Globally, pi has 200,000 users across a range of industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality and education.
Lead Forensics
email us here
+44 20 7206 7293
Lead Forensics
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn