ZENSPACE LAUNCHES FIRST INNOVATIVE, REMOTE WORKSPACE SOLUTION AT WESTFIELD VALLEY FAIR

Westfield Valley Fair Pods In Use ZenSpace Pod Easy Booking Through Mobile App with QR Code Woman in ZenSpace Pod at Westfield Valley Fair Mall

ZenSpace pods are now available at the Westfield Valley Fair mall. The on-demand workspaces offer privacy, cleanliness and quiet and can be reserved online.

ZenSpace offers a quiet space to conduct business allowing us to diversify the mall experience, notably in a time where our guests desire to work, shop, dine, and relax all in the same place.” — Sue Newsom, General Manager of Westfield Valley Fair

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZenSpace , pioneer of the on-demand, flexible, smart meeting space announces its arrival today at Westfield Valley Fair , Silicon Valley’s premier retail destination. A first-of-its-kind launch designed in response to COVID-19, the unique SafeSpace solution combines ZenSpace SmartPod™ hardware and cloud technology with strict sanitization protocols to offer guests a fully automated, reservable, safe workspace in which they can conduct business with peace of mind. Zenspace is the first to deliver a unique solution of this kind to the commercial retail real estate industry.“We are excited to launch at Westfield Valley Fair to deliver a first-of-its-kind solution that addresses the need for ‘third space’ work areas between home and a traditional office, for today’s growing remote and distributed workforce,” said Ted Simon, Chief Revenue Officer of ZenSpace. “This partnership reflects our companies’ shared vision on how real estate operators can continue to expand their offerings to serve their customer base. We look forward to helping unlock the potential of people and places at this premier destination.“We pride ourselves on introducing new and relevant ways to enhance the amenities available to our guests,” said Sue Newsom, General Manager of Westfield Valley Fair. “The arrival of ZenSpace allows us to diversify the mall experience, notably in a time where our guests desire to work, shop, dine, and relax all in the same place. ZenSpace SmartPods create a quiet space to conduct business without compromising their health and safety.”The ZenSpace SmartPod represents the future of work - an on-demand workspace solution that facilitates business meetings and conversations anytime and anyplace. A wide array of features makes it state-of-the-art for use in public spaces such as shopping centers and other commercial locations, providing a modern workspace for today’s remote worker and business traveler. Key features include:Noise-reducing wall and insulation structure, with double-tempered, laminated glass.A mobile and web application that enables shopping center guests and visitors to reserve time in a SmartPod either remotely or while on site.Fully tech-enabled space, including WiFi access, power and USB ports.Environmental controls for LED lighting, air circulation, and secure access locking system.SafeSpaces combine ZenSpace cloud-based communication technology which notify staff of pod usage and reservation completion with a rigorous set of cleaning and sanitization protocols to ensure every user enters a clean, safe environment. More details regarding SafePods may be found via this link.“The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend for remote locations outside the office,” Simon noted. “A Spring 2020 Gartner study among company CFOs and Finance Leaders indicates that 74% of companies will shift a portion of employees to permanent remote positions, building on the surge for alternative work environments post-pandemic.[1] Our arrival at Westfield Valley Fair supports this new reality.”To reserve a ZenSpace SmartPod, please visit https://app.zenspace.io/locations/WESTFIELD . To learn more, view the ZenSpace SmartPod video.About ZenSpaceZenSpace is on a mission to unlock the potential of people and places. As the industry pioneer in fully automated, technology-enabled meeting spaces for on-the-go business people, we are the first company to combine a technology platform, mobile app, and convenient meeting pods to create a “smart pod” - a highly flexible, on-demand system and tech-enabled space for conducting business and/or private meetings. Our SmartPods provide a private, quiet, tech-enabled oasis of calm for the business-person in need while helping public space venues activate and monetize underutilized real estate on their property. ZenSpace provides solutions to the following sectors: public spaces (hotels, convention centers, malls, airports), the events industry, and office spaces. We believe in today’s hectic world we could all use a little Zen. ZenSpace is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with an office in Las Vegas, NV and teams in India. View our ZenSpace overview video.About Westfield Valley FairLocated in the heart of Silicon Valley, Westfield Valley Fair is one of the most productive shopping centers in the United States, showcasing a unique lineup of international luxury boutiques and iconic global brands. The property is home to Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Gucci, Bvlgari, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Prada, CH Premier Jewelers, Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Montblanc, Versace, Hugo Boss, Salvatore Ferragamo, David Yurman, Apple, UNIQLO, and Zara. Valley Fair’s ongoing transformative $1.1 billion evolution has welcomed a three-level flagship Bloomingdale’s, sleek new Restaurant Collection, the continued refinement and expansion of its highly successful Luxury Collection, and the ultra-modern and high-end movie venue ShowPlace ICON cinema. Exemplary additions to the center also include the Digital District—a destination featuring solely direct-to-consumer brands making their brick-and-mortar debut—the upcoming arrival of the Bay Area’s first Eataly Italian marketplace, as well as a chic new dining district home to nationally recognized destinations like Shake Shack and Salt & Straw, which are nestled amidst open-air pedestrian promenades and relaxing outdoor lounges. Also this year, Valley Fair will debut their Asian Food Collection, a highly-curated collection of Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, and Thai restaurants, including Rooster & Rice, Ramen Nagi, Uncle Tetsu, and Vietnoms. For more information, please visit: www.westfield.com/valleyfair

ZenSpace - On-Demand WorkSpace. Anytime. Anyplace