Virtuozzo and A2 Hosting Are Co-Creating the Future of Web Hosting with Next Generation VPS
The hyper-converged and high-efficiency virtualization software provider has enabled A2 Hosting to launch the next generation of VPS services.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtuozzo, an industry leader in high-efficiency virtualization, software-defined storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure, has announced a new partnership with high-speed hosting solutions provider A2 Hosting. Based on the partnership, A2 Hosting has transformed and optimized its Virtual Private Server (VPS) services by migrating and standardizing on Virtuozzo's flagship virtualization product, Virtuozzo Hybrid Server.
The market for VPS is growing, fueled by an increase in online usage driven by the global pandemic and the evolution of small to mid-sized business' (SMBs') web performance needs. Opportunities abound for hosting providers who opt to take advantage of this market dynamic by offering next-generation VPS services. Based on a 20+ year history of providing technology that enables scalable, secure, and highly-efficient virtualization services, Virtuozzo is now partnering with innovative service providers to co-create the future of hosting. A2 Hosting is a pioneer paving this path today.
Virtuozzo Hybrid Server is a market-leading virtualization solution that includes container virtualization, KVM-based virtual machines, software-defined storage, along with enterprise features and production support. It runs on top of Virtuozzo Linux, an RHEL-based Linux distribution. Virtuozzo Hybrid Server powers the world's leading hosting service providers with a toolset that is used to build targeted, competitive services at a low total cost of ownership.
"We are very excited about our partnership with A2 Hosting and proud to provide the underlying technology for their VPS solutions. Virtuozzo has a deep history in the hosting industry and is known for our superior product development, which has helped us build strong, long-term partnerships with service providers. Today, we have also established an un-matched strategic approach to hosting, enabling us to provide business insights and guidance that help these partners drive future growth. A2 Hosting is a terrific example of how hosting providers can define the future of this industry by offering next-generation VPS together with Virtuozzo", said Alex Fine, Virtuozzo CEO.
As noted, A2 Hosting optimized its Managed and Unmanaged VPS hosting services by migrating and standardizing on Virtuozzo Hybrid Server. This partnership's business and technology benefits enable A2 Hosting to meet the increase in demand from its highest growth segment, SMBs, with lightning-fast, efficient and flexible solutions. Virtuozzo Hybrid Server enables improved features, density optimization, and performance improvement while simplifying the underlying technology's management, leveraging Virtuozzo's world-class product.
"We look at the performance of each of our product lines on a regular basis to make sure we are offering our customer's the best and fastest performance we possibly can. Selecting Virtuozzo for our next generation VPS platform was an easy choice," said Bryan Muthig, CEO, A2 Hosting. "Using Virtuozzo's Hybrid Server allows us to tap into Virtuozzo's containers for OS efficiency and storage to achieve upwards of a 50 percent increase in performance from the same hardware when compared to other solutions we evaluated. As a result, we've seen increased efficiencies for both infrastructure and software dependencies, which has ultimately led to higher performance for our customers and greater ROI for us.”
Packaged in Standard and Turbo tiers, A2 Hosting's Managed and Unmanaged VPS plans are designed to fit various users' needs, from those comfortable in a Shared Hosting environment to those wanting to fully-customize their server settings. A2 is offering an introductory VPS promotion throughout the month of February so that customers can try the A2 Hosting's VPS plans risk-free with the company's Money-back Guarantee.
About Virtuozzo
Virtuozzo is a leading, global provider of virtualization and cloud enablement software solutions. The company's software-defined, hyper-converged self-service platform and resource management capabilities enable hosting and service providers to provide end customers with public and private hybrid cloud services. Virtuozzo is an industry pioneer who developed the first commercially available container technology 20 years ago. The company provides software solutions and services to over 500 service providers, ISVs, and enterprises worldwide to enable over 5 million virtual environments, running mission-critical cloud workloads. A significant force in the open-source community, Virtuozzo sponsors and contributes to numerous open-source projects, including OpenVZ, CRIU, KVM, Docker, OpenStack, and the Linux kernel. Learn more wwww.virtuozzo.com
About A2 Hosting
A2 Hosting, Inc. is a high-performance hosting services provider located in Ann Arbor, MI. The company delivers ultra-reliable solutions and 24/7/365 US-based support from its Guru Crew team. Since 2003, A2 Hosting has offered innovative, affordable, and developer-friendly hosting for small- and medium-sized businesses as well as web development agencies worldwide. Customers seeking the fastest hosting options in the industry can host websites of any size on A2's Turbo Performance server platform featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster than competing solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.a2hosting.com.
