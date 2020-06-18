Virtuozzo Evolves Its Portfolio Amid the Hybrid Infrastructure Era
Hybrid is becoming a mainstream approach for service providers and enterprises alike because it provides increased freedom and flexibility to meet the infrastructure demands of today's customer.”SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtuozzo, an industry leader in high-efficiency virtualization, software-defined storage, and hyperconverged infrastructure, has announced a rebranding of its keystone products to address the evolution of virtualization and cloud enablement software in the hybrid era. Driven by digital transformation, many service providers and enterprises are looking for increased flexibility and scalability while remaining in control of their costs and performance.
The adoption of hybrid infrastructure solutions is on the rise; 451 Research concludes 75% of enterprises surveyed are implementing a hybrid approach. Virtuozzo uniquely enables a variety of hybrid infrastructure environments, including hybrid between an end-user’s on-premise installation and their service provider, between a service provider and a hyper-scale provider, as well as between multiple sites of a service provider.
The Company's product portfolio includes:
- Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure – an end-to-end software infrastructure solution that enables public or private cloud with integrated compute, software-defined storage, virtual networking, multitenancy and self-service capabilities.
- Virtuozzo Hybrid Server – a market-leading, high-efficiency VPS solution that combines virtual machines, system containers, and software-defined storage.
- Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace – a complete VDI suite purpose-built to enable service providers to offer end-customers digital workspace solutions for the post-COVID world.
Virtuozzo has simultaneously announced the latest product updates are now available, enabling new key features, and basic integration with Acronis Cyber Backup Cloud and SolusIO.
"The evolution of Virtuozzo’s portfolio centers around the success of our service provider partners while always thinking about the convenience of their enterprise customers. Hybrid is becoming a mainstream approach for service providers and enterprises alike because it provides increased freedom and flexibility to meet the infrastructure demands of today's customer," said Virtuozzo CEO, Alex Fine. "Our 24-month roadmap incorporates this vision with a focus on future-proof technology that enables new revenue streams for service providers, provides operational and cost efficiency, speeds up time to market, and helps them innovate."
To support the hybrid-first approach, later this year, the Company will launch Virtuozzo Open Platform, which will include a complete set of resources for developers and third-party partners such as Microsoft, Ingram Micro (CloudBlue), Acronis, Plesk, cPanel, SolusIO, WHMCS, to integrate with Virtuozzo’s solutions.
Learn more about the benefits of Virtuozzo's hybrid products and its commitment to supporting the future growth of its partners via the Company's website.
