Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace Enables New Revenue Stream for Service Providers
Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace provides us with a powerful, secure environment, based on hyperconverged infrastructure, capable of running virtual desktops anywhere, anytime and on any device. ”SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtuozzo has announced the availability of its virtual workspace solution, Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace, which enables service providers to meet the rapid increase in demand for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with a secure, cost-efficient, highly scalable solution, providing a near-native Windows experience.
Global demand for remote desktop solutions is large and has been growing more than 15 percent annually. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated that growth, with more businesses extending work-from-home policies beyond office closures. A recent survey published by 451 Research “Voice of the Enterprise” indicated nearly 40% of respondents expect to implement expanded or universal remote work policies in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Enterprises will look to service providers to help support improved remote work capabilities and invest in technology that supports this shift.
Virtuozzo has developed a solution that allows service providers to address this demand. Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace enables seamless delivery of applications and desktops to any device from a service provider’s secure data center with reliable SLAs. With advanced and robust architecture, out-of-the-box multi-tenancy, additional value-added services, and a single point of licensing and support, Virtuozzo provides the most flexible virtual workspace solution today.
“Virtuozzo has been working closely with service providers for over 20 years and strives to help them create value for their end-customers while maximizing efficiency and driving growth, said Alex Fine, Virtuozzo CEO. “We have witnessed growing demand, especially in recent months, from our existing partners to leverage the capabilities of our hyperconverged infrastructure to support hybrid work environments. The innovators, who have adopted Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace, have already seen tremendous uptake of the solution and a significant opportunity for new revenue growth; we are excited to be able to bring this solution to the market during this pivotal time.”
Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace supports application delivery via:
- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) that delivers the full Windows-based desktop with a set of applications. The same experience as a traditional PC.
- Remote Desktop Session (RDS) that delivers a desktop session with multiple standardized applications. Suitable for use cases like call-centers, tech companies, and professional services organizations.
“We’re seeing a lot of demand for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure from our customers, which include some of the fastest-growing technology start-ups in the world,” said SupportNinja, CEO, Connor Tomkies. “Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace provides us with a powerful, secure environment, based on hyperconverged infrastructure, capable of running virtual desktops anywhere, anytime and on any device. We are excited to bring NinjaCloud, our custom virtual desktop infrastructure, to 500+ users this month.”
Service providers and enterprises can purchase Virtuozzo Hybrid Workspace directly from Virtuozzo or via their extensive network of service provider distribution partners including Logosoft, Stock Distribuidora, SupportNinja, TLine.
