GREEN GORILLA INTRODUCES UPGRADED ORGANIC MADE-WITH 600MG CBD GORILLA GUMMIES BRINGING DOUBLE THE CBD FOR SAME PRICE
Premium CBD Brand Features over 25 true Farm-to-Shelf USDA Certified Organic Products, the Most of any Brand on the MarketMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Gorilla™, the industry leader of certified organic hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, is re-leasing upgraded 600mg CBD Gorilla Gummies made with organic ingredients and 10mg of CBD per gummy, offering a clean formula for a better you. New product upgrades include the gummies’ new playful Gorilla shape. The 600mg Organic CBD Gorilla Gummies bottle (which includes 60 Gummies) retails for $59.99 on www.ilovegreengorilla.com and in select retail stores nationwide.
Green Gorilla™ Organic CBD Gorilla 600mg Gummies are non-GMO, THC free, vegan, kosher, nut and soy free, low-carb and gluten-free. One of the most popular products, the organic gummies are made with organic extra-virgin olive oil which offers optimal bioavailability, antioxidants, and some of the highest polyphenol counts making it an ideal courier for CBD. Organic cane sugar, organic fruit, organic vegetable juice, and organic turmeric root extract, organic rosemary leaf ex-tract, and organic lethicin provide delicious flavor and a powerful punch of beneficial ingredients for daily wellness.
Each gummy of the 600mg bottle delivers 10mg of active CBD. The suggested dosage is 2 to 4 gummies per day.
About Green Gorilla™:
Established in 2013 in Malibu, California, Green Gorilla™ is the industry leader in premium USDA Certified Organic Hemp CBD products from farm to shelf. The company’s organic hemp CBD products include supplements, skincare, pet and equine lines. Green Gorilla™ products are currently sold in more than 5,000 retailers across the U.S. and are also available online. Global ex-pansion plans are currently underway in South America, Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. The com-pany’s vertically integrated hemp farming operation, Gorilla FarmCo owns and operates 1,474 acre USDA certified organic hemp farm, making it one of the largest certified organic farm-to-shelf op-erations. Founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton were the first entrepreneurs to launch a USDA certified organic CBD brand.
