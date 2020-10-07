GREEN GORILLA CERTIFIED ORGANIC MADE-WITH FULL-SPECTRUM 3000MG HEMP CBD OIL LAUNCHES IN STORES AND ONLINE
Premium CBD Brand Features over 25 true Farm-to-Shelf USDA Certified Organic Products, the Most of any Brand on the MarketMALIBU, CA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Gorilla™, the industry leader of certified organic hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, is releasing an upgraded 3000mg full-spectrum hemp CBD oil that is now Certified Organic made with organic ingredients. The 3000mg full spectrum CBD oil delivers 750mg of active CBD and is packaged in a 2 fl. oz. (60ml) bottle at a suggested retail price of $89.99
Green Gorilla™ Full-spectrum Certified made with Organic hemp CBD oil 3000mg is non-GMO, vegan, paleo, low-carb, gluten-free and sugar-free. The oil is formulated with Organic full-spectrum hemp CBD plus naturally- occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and less than 0.3% THC. The certified organic extra-virgin olive oil offers optimal bioavailability, antioxidants, and some of the highest polyphenol counts making it an ideal courier for CBD. Green Gorilla’s full spectrum CBD oil is a premium hemp extract designed to help support a sense of calm from everyday stresses, recovery from exercise induced inflammation, healthy sleep cycles and helps maintain a healthy endocannabinoid system.
Each pump of the 3000mg full-spectrum delivers 20mg of organic hemp extract and 5mg of active CBD. The suggested dosage is five pumps per day. Ingredients in the product are Certified Organic extra-virgin olive oil, phytocannabinoid rich organic hemp extract (aerial parts), turmeric root extract, rosemary leaf extract and lecithin. The product is certified organic by Oregon Tilth. A clean formula for a better you!
For more information about Green Gorilla CBD product please visit https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
About Green Gorilla™:
Established in 2013 in Malibu, California, Green Gorilla™ is the industry leader in premium USDA Certified Organic Hemp CBD products from farm to shelf. The company’s organic hemp CBD products include supplements, skincare, pet and equine lines. Green Gorilla™ products are currently sold in more than 5,000 retailers across the U.S. and are also available online. Global expansion plans are currently underway in South America, Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. The company’s vertically integrated hemp farming operation, Gorilla FarmCo owns and operates 1,474 acre USDA certified organic hemp farm, making it one of the largest certified organic farm-to-shelf operations. Founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton were the first entrepreneurs to launch a USDA certified organic CBD brand.
Green Gorilla:https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
Gorilla FarmCo: https://gorillafarmco.com.
# # #
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.
Dara Toulch
Ballantines PR
email us here
+1 3104543080