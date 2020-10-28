GREEN GORILLA UPGRADES BOTANICAL CBD BALM LINE WITH 1200MG HEMP EXTRACT CBD BALM WITH TWICE THE AMOUNT OF CBD
Green Gorilla’s soothing balms are certified made with organic ingredients & feature extra-strength CBD infused with organic plant-based ingredientsMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Gorilla™, the industry leader of certified organic hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, is releasing an upgraded 600mg active, 1200mg hemp extract CBD botanical CBD balm that is certified organic made with organic oils. The 600mg CBD balm is packaged in a 1.75 fl. oz. (50gram) jar at a suggested retail price of $39.99. The new 600mg CBD botanical balm is replacing the previous 300mg CBD balm with twice the amount of CBD for a lower price.
Green Gorilla’s botanical CBD balms have become instant customer favorites and some of the company’s best selling products. The organic balm combines certified organic hemp with powerful toxin-free herbal oils to nourish the body. Ingredients such as arnica, eucalyptus and lavender oil provide an instant cooling feeling to help calm the body and mind. The balm has an abundance of phytonutrients and essential fatty acids, making it highly moisturizing, conditioning and protecting. The balm should be applied liberally to sore, achy muscles and joints by gently massaging onto the skin. As an herbal balm, it can be applied as needed to the chest, neck and back.
Green Gorilla’s farm to shelf certified organic hemp and proprietary blend of certified organic botanicals, herbals and extracts further optimize bioavailability making the balm quick and effective. Crafted with certified organic extra-virgin olive oil, Green Gorilla’s botanical balms offer some of the highest polyphenol counts making it an optimal courier for CBD and provides additional anti-oxidant properties. For more information about Green Gorilla CBD products please visit https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
About Green Gorilla™:
Established in 2013 in Malibu, California, Green Gorilla™ is the industry leader in premium USDA Certified Organic Hemp CBD products from farm to shelf. The company’s organic hemp CBD products include supplements, skincare, pet and equine lines. Green Gorilla™ products are currently sold in more than 5,000 retailers across the U.S. and are also available online. Global expansion plans are currently underway in South America, Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. The company’s vertically integrated hemp farming operation, Gorilla FarmCo owns and operates 1,474 acre USDA certified organic hemp farm, making it one of the largest certified organic farm-to-shelf operations. Founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton were the first entrepreneurs to launch a USDA certified organic CBD brand.
Green Gorilla:https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
Gorilla FarmCo: https://gorillafarmco.com.
