A TRUE LOVE STORY NEVER REALLY ENDS- PEACE AND LOVE WILL NEVER DIE, A SONG FOR JOHN AND YOKO
There will be stories of love and celebrity relationships on this Valentine’s Day including John Lennon and Yoko Ono. PEACE AND LOVE WILL NEVER DIE.
I am so incredibly honored to write this song with Jill Walker, paying tribute to Yoko Ono and the timeless legacy of the great John Lennon”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadway’s MERRITT DAVID JANES, School of Rock (Dewey), releases his new single, Peace and Love Will Never Die, A Song for John and Yoko. Janes is joined by recording artist and vocalist Blaire Reinhard Perrin (Chappelle’s Show, “No Nothing”) and 7-time Grammy award nominated Geoff Countryman of Geoff & Tyler Recording. Musicians include Daniel Strange (piano), Gary Seligson (drums) and Matt Cusack (bass).
— Merritt David Janes, Vocalist on "Peace and Love Will Never Die"
Available now @ merrittdavidjanes2.hearnow.com with links to iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music and Spotify.
There will be stories of love and celebrity relationships, star-crossed lovers and historical couples on this Valentine’s Day. One of the most alluring love stories, one that has lasted for decades, is that of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Inseparable, spontaneous, creative, optimistic, controversial, misunderstood. Together they were known for their crusade for peace. Yoko continues to promote the message of peace and non-violence. A friend of John and Yoko’s once said, “The love that the two of them have for each other extends itself to all humanity”. John and Yoko had an enduring bond that carried on even after his tragic death in 1980. A true love story never really ends.
For over 35 years, visitors from all over the world have gathered at the circular grey and white marble mosaic at Strawberry Fields in Central Park, New York. Yoko Ono wanted a “living memorial” in honor of her husband John Lennon. The tribute song, Peace and Love will Never Die, speaks to Yoko’s awareness that John would continue to be deeply missed by so many… ”when that woman who loved you knew, she knew the world would need you too”. Most people describe their visit to the memorial as “moving and uplifting.” Flowers, candles and belongings left by fans can be found at the memorial every single day. Musicians play John and Yoko’s songs and people join in and sing, staying late into the night, no matter what the weather. There, the single word “Imagine” is embedded in the mosaic. A plaque near the site lists more than 120 countries that have endorsed Strawberry Fields as a Garden of Peace. Visitors are reminded of John’s legacy of peace, truth and a vision of a world without war or violence. Peace and Love will Never Die is a song for the “forever fans” of John Lennon. It also has a message for a new generation of peacemakers. At 88 years of age this month, a most significant number in Japanese culture, the song is really a nod to Yoko. She has given us Strawberry Fields in Central Park, NY, a place to rest, reflect, and honor her husband’s legacy but also to remind us of the love and purpose they shared as a couple. Yoko is one of the reasons the memory of John will never die.
“I am so incredibly honored to write this song with Jill Walker, paying tribute to Yoko Ono and the timeless legacy of the great John Lennon,” said Janes. “There’s never been a better time for everyone to celebrate Yoko and John, for their steadfast dedication to each other in their extraordinary pursuits for peace, love and happiness for all.”
Merritt David Janes, (Solo Album Waiting In the Wings, Winter Guardians) serves as Co-writer, Producer and Vocalist on this project. Most recently seen as an original Broadway cast member starring as Dewey Finn in the School of Rock 1st National Tour, Janes also led the National Tours of Catch Me If You Can (Hanratty), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), and the Wedding Singer (Robbie Hart). He appeared in featured roles for the National Tours of Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), Shrek (Lord Farquaad) and was an Original Cast Member of the 25th Anniversary Tour of Phantom of the Opera. Based out of New York City, and a graduate of The University of Maine and The Circle in the Square Theatre School, Janes has worked consistently as an actor with over 5,000 performances in 8 separate Touring and Broadway productions since 2007. Website: merrittdavidjanes.com; Twitter: @MDavidJanes; Instagram: @mdjtanner
Jill Walker, serves as Co-writer and Executive Producer. She is a former Board member of Theatre Within, the non-profit behind The Annual John Lennon Tribute in NYC. Jill is Founder and President of Girl from the Grotto (girlfromthegrotto.org), a non-profit that provides gift boxes and special events for medically ill children. She is an advocate for the arts, devoting most of her work to communities in need. Jill encourages creative expression through a variety of projects. Her philosophy is “Imagine…then Create!”
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR
+1 516-639-0988
Mark@goldmanmccormick.com