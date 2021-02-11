NFL Today Sportscaster James Brown and Retired NFL Coach Tony Dungy Return to Charis Bible College’s Men’s Advance

Official Photo Men's Advance 2021 AWM Logo

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former NFL coach Tony Dungy and sportscaster James “JB” Brown will return to Woodland Park, Colorado, next month to speak at Charis Bible College’s Men’s Advance. Brown is the former host of Fox NFL Sunday and current host of The NFL Today on CBS Sports. Dungy is a New York Times–bestselling author and current analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America. These two widely known figures will share the stage with Andrew Wommack, president and founder of Charis Bible College, to inspire men to champion their faith and lead in their workplaces, families, and nation.The two-and-a-half-day conference, held March 11-13 at The Auditorium, a world-class performing arts and conference venue on the campus of Charis Bible College, will be offered both as an in-person and live stream event. Seating will be limited in the Auditorium due to the implementation of social distancing measures. All COVID protocols are subject to state mandates. For the most up to date information, please go to www.co.teller.co.us The event is free. A $45 meal ticket is available for purchase that includes one lunch and one dinner. Food vendors are also on-site. Afternoon workshops will be available on Friday afternoon. This event is open to the public. To register , go online to CharisMensAdvance.com or call 719-635-1111.Members of the press may attend by contacting Charis Bible College’s Public Relations at 719-464-5619 or email Eileen Quinn, PR manager, at eileenquinn@awmi.net.Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has more than 60 campuses around the world. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege.org, on Facebook or on Twitter.--30--

Mens Advance 2021 Promo