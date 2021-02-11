Quality Healthcare Partners Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation for 2020

Quality Healthcare Partners was listed in the Wall Street Journal as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation for 2020.

MOUNT AIRY, MARYLAND, USA, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2020 national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.Mark Debnam, Founder and CEO of Quality Healthcare Partners shares “We are simply overjoyed to have won this prestigious award and be published in the Wall Street Journal .”Quality Healthcare PartnersQuality Healthcare Partners is nationally recognized for its leadership in assisting healthcare organizations with challenging initiatives. Our team of world-class experts applies business operations knowledge to each assignment we perform. Please feel free to contact us directly at (866) 977-QHCP (7427). You may also reach us by email at contactus@QualityHCP.com.About Best and BrightestBest and Brightest strives to recognize the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country and regionally in focused programs. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forcompetition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.