Quality IT Partners/Quality Healthcare Partners (Quality) Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

Quality was nationally ranked as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2019 by the National Association for Business Resources

MOUNT AIRY, MARYLAND, US, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2019 national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. Mark Debnam , Founder and CEO of Quality IT Partners/Quality Healthcare Partners shares “We are simply overjoyed to have won this prestigious award for the second year in a row.”While researching the entries, the National Association for Business Resources saw how high Quality IT Partners/Quality Healthcare Partners was rated in the following categories:• Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention• Employee Education and Development• Communication and Shared Vision• Work-life BalanceAbout Quality IT Partners/Quality Healthcare PartnersQuality IT Partners/Quality Healthcare Partners is nationally recognized for its leadership in assisting healthcare organizations with challenging initiatives. Our team of world-class experts applies business operations knowledge to each assignment we perform. Please feel free to contact us directly at (888) 977-QHCP (7427). You may also reach us by email at contactus@QualityHCP.com . We look forward to hearing from you!



