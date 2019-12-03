Quality IT Partners Announces Company Trade Name Change to Quality Healthcare Partners

Mark Debnam,CEO,Quality IT Partners announced this week that the company has officially changed its trade name to Quality Healthcare Partners.

MOUNT AIRY, MARYLAND, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Airy, MD, December 1, 2019. Mark Debnam, CEO, Quality IT Partners announced this week that the company has officially changed its trade name to Quality Healthcare Partners.Mr. Debnam stated “As we head into our 20th year of business in 2020, our new name reflects our strong growth and the broader healthcare consulting services that the company is now providing nationally and internationally to its clients.”These offerings include:• Case Management• Utilization Review and Management• Denials Management• Discharge Planning, Care Coordination, and Performance Improvement• Enhanced Revenue Cycle Management Solutions• Regulatory Compliance• Health Information Management• Healthcare Information Security• HIPAA Security and Privacy• Accreditation Survey and Policy/Procedure Preparation• Quality Management and Patient Safety• Interim Hospital Leadership• Health System and Hospital Department OutsourcingQuality Healthcare Partners (Quality) remains committed to providing the same interim healthcare information systems leadership and consultants to its clients as it has since 2000.Our Story:Founded in December 2000, Quality has grown to become one of the most successful and respected consulting companies in the healthcare services industry. The idea to form Quality was borne out of the commitment of its founders to provide unmatched excellence in the delivery of healthcare services while nurturing a fun, progressive, and respectful culture for world-class talent to thrive.The services we have delivered span all aspects of the healthcare industry including: university medical centers, rural and urban healthcare providers, stand-alone and ambulatory facilities, large integrated delivery networks, long term care, behavioral health, managed care, payers, home care, and the pharmaceutical industry. No matter how large or small the project, our experts lead by asking the right questions and analyzing your needs to gain a complete understanding of the desired outcome.Even in today’s challenging economic times, Quality has achieved success and growth through smart business principles and practice. We have developed a value-based cost structure which enables our clients to acquire top-notch services at a substantially lower price than what is typically offered by competitive consulting organizations. Although history is still in the making, to date Quality has led healthcare organizations to great success in virtually every aspect of achieving their goals spanning all levels of the healthcare continuum – including in areas such as information security and financial management.Visit us at: www.QualityHCP.com



