Best New Tech Adopted For Post-COVID Travel according to Matt Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Traveling is one of the best gifts you can give yourself. Asides from the joy of visiting a new place, you also get to meet new people and fall in love with new cultures from all over the world. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the travel plans of a lot of people. A lot of people make good plans to travel, but everything was cut short by the pandemic.
Being in the post-COVID era now, a lot of things have changed. One of the main changes is the tech features that are now adopted to enable safe traveling. Matt Keezer once said, " We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us."
That said, we are going to discuss extensively the new tech you should be prepared to use when traveling during the Post COVID-19 era. Let's explore more.
New Tech to Adopt during Post COVID travel
Touchless travel operations
Because of the effects of the pandemic, airlines will soon adopt the means of touchless travel, and it will be part of the new norm. This means there will be less exchanging of travel documents. Hence, touching of surfaces before, during, and after boarding the flight will be restricted.
In fact, this strategy will also be adopted during biometric identification. Therefore, instead of using fingerprints, airlines will slowly begin to adopt iris and face recognition. This is to ensure that they eliminate the risk of potential contact.
The need for digital travel identification will increase
Currently, paper passports are still being used to travel from one country to another. However, with the outbreak of the pandemic, a new identification trend is more likely to come up. There will be an adoption of digital travel credentials. And this will help to improve the whole travel journey and make the travel operation touchless and fast.
With this method of identification in place, travelers will be able to enjoy travel without being afraid of contracting any kind of disease.
The rise of health tech for sanitary purposes during travels
One of the tech advancements you may most likely see is the rise in health tech. Several companies around the world, taking Panasonic as a case study, has invented the "Nanoe" Technology. This invention is supposed to reduce the number of odors present and help to inhibit viruses and bacteria while traveling. Several other airlines such as JetBlue and United Airlines are also investing in UV Light. This is in a bid to properly disinfect their cabins.
In the Post-COVID era, sanitation will be greatly increased. And one of the best ways to keep up with this is to use health-tech equipment to make them work better.
The use of Robots to execute tasks in the Airports
This is one of the major highlights of travel during the post-COVID era. Several airlines and airports around the world are slowly beginning to adopt the use of robots to execute some tasks like cleaning. This is to reduce physical touch on the surface during cleaning.
Some other airports are also working to install Ultraviolet C components in their airports. With all these in place, the cleaning chores within and outside the plane and airport will be handled by robots. Hence, there will be less surface contact of humans.
Wrapping Up
If you were a frequent traveler before the pandemic, these are some of the changes you might see in the coming years. In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, great efforts have been made to reduce the amount of contact in airports. As a result, several tech features are employed.
These tech features will slowly become part of the regular flying protocol that we will all love and enjoy.
