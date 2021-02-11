dfree® Joins Award-Winning Gospel Singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly For New Initiative ‘dfree® Young Money with Kierra’ Series
4-week virtual sessions held in partnership with Sheard-Kelly’s SistHER Mentoring Group to equip youth, young adults with financial wellness tools
I’m so excited to connect with and empower young people in a meaningful way, especially as it relates to finances! This generation needs our attention, tools, and more.”NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to reach youth and young adults to jumpstart their journey to achieve and sustain financial freedom, dfree®, the only faith-based, wealth-building system designed explicitly with the Black community in mind, is collaborating with Award-winning Gospel Artist, Entrepreneur and Activist Kierra Sheard-Kelly (daughter of Karen Clark-Sheard of the legendary Clark Sisters) for the dfree® Young Money with Kierra movement.
— Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Award-Winning Gospel Artist
The program, co-presented with Sheard-Kelly’s SistHER Mentorship Program, is designed to awaken and educate youth and young adults ages 13-25 on the importance of incorporating financial wellness as a daily lifestyle. The 4-week intensive kicked off Saturday, February 6, 2021, and will go until the end of the month. The $30 cost includes “Meditations for Financial Freedom” written by CEO/Founder of dfree® DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. and downloadable worksheets.
The dfree® Young Money with Kierra curriculum consists of four themed levels:
- Level One - “Out of my Feelings in my Bag: Mind Over Money”
- Level Two - “Securing the Bag: Take Control”
- Level Three - “Step Your Game Up”
- Level Four - “Getting to the Money: Get Ahead of the Game”
“This movement will meet youth and young adults where they are - through age and interest-appropriate messaging and mediums. We want to educate, motivate, and support young people to make the best decisions about their finances. If we can capture their attention at a young age, we can set them up for tremendous success in their future.” - DeForest B. Soaries, Jr, Founder & CEO
“I’m so excited to connect with and empower young people in a meaningful way, especially as it relates to finances! This generation needs our attention, tools, and more, and we’re going to reach them where they are.” - Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Award-Winning Gospel Artist
For more information and to register, visit www.dbsoaries.com/kierra.
ABOUT dfree®
As the only faith-based, wealth-building system specifically designed with the black community in mind, dfree® delivers financial freedom access. dfree® uses various tools to educate, motivate, and support people who choose to achieve and sustain financial freedom. dfree® began as a faith-based initiative to help stem an overspending epidemic, particularly in the African-American community. dfree® has grown into a movement that gives participants the ability to handle their financial responsibilities, willingness to help others do the same, and capacity to leave assets for future generations.
ABOUT KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY
Kierra Sheard-Kelly is a singer, songwriter, and author. The 33-year-old Detroit native gained notoriety with her 2004 debut album I Owe You. That was followed by This Is Me, Bold Right Life, Free, Graceland, and LED. Now, the GRAMMY® and Stellar Award-winning artist is back with her first project in five years. Released on her family’s Karew Entertainment label, self-titled, Kierra, marks the singer/songwriter’s first project with RCA Inspiration. Dropping April 17th, the highly anticipated album has already spun off the genre-blurring hits Don’t Judge Me featuring Missy Elliot and It Keeps Happening.
