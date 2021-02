dfree® Joins Award-Winning Gospel Singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly For New Initiative ‘dfree® Young Money with Kierra’ Series

dfree® Young Money with Kierra

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to reach youth and young adults to jumpstart their journey to achieve and sustain financial freedom, dfree® , the only faith-based, wealth-building system designed explicitly with the Black community in mind, is collaborating with Award-winning Gospel Artist, Entrepreneur and Activist Kierra Sheard-Kelly (daughter of Karen Clark-Sheard of the legendary Clark Sisters) for the dfreeYoung Money with Kierra movement.The program, co-presented with Sheard-Kelly’s SistHER Mentorship Program, is designed to awaken and educate youth and young adults ages 13-25 on the importance of incorporating financial wellness as a daily lifestyle. The 4-week intensive kicked off Saturday, February 6, 2021, and will go until the end of the month. The $30 cost includes “Meditations for Financial Freedom” written by CEO/Founder of dfreeDeForest B. Soaries, Jr. and downloadable worksheets.The dfreeYoung Money with Kierra curriculum consists of four themed levels:- Level One - “Out of my Feelings in my Bag: Mind Over Money”- Level Two - “Securing the Bag: Take Control”- Level Three - “Step Your Game Up”- Level Four - “Getting to the Money: Get Ahead of the Game”“This movement will meet youth and young adults where they are - through age and interest-appropriate messaging and mediums. We want to educate, motivate, and support young people to make the best decisions about their finances. If we can capture their attention at a young age, we can set them up for tremendous success in their future.” - DeForest B. Soaries, Jr, Founder & CEO“I’m so excited to connect with and empower young people in a meaningful way, especially as it relates to finances! This generation needs our attention, tools, and more, and we’re going to reach them where they are.” - Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Award-Winning Gospel ArtistFor more information and to register, visit www.dbsoaries.com/kierra ABOUT dfreeAs the only faith-based, wealth-building system specifically designed with the black community in mind, dfreedelivers financial freedom access. dfreeuses various tools to educate, motivate, and support people who choose to achieve and sustain financial freedom. dfreebegan as a faith-based initiative to help stem an overspending epidemic, particularly in the African-American community. dfreehas grown into a movement that gives participants the ability to handle their financial responsibilities, willingness to help others do the same, and capacity to leave assets for future generations.ABOUT KIERRA SHEARD-KELLYKierra Sheard-Kelly is a singer, songwriter, and author. The 33-year-old Detroit native gained notoriety with her 2004 debut album I Owe You. That was followed by This Is Me, Bold Right Life, Free, Graceland, and LED. Now, the GRAMMYand Stellar Award-winning artist is back with her first project in five years. Released on her family’s Karew Entertainment label, self-titled, Kierra, marks the singer/songwriter’s first project with RCA Inspiration. Dropping April 17th, the highly anticipated album has already spun off the genre-blurring hits Don’t Judge Me featuring Missy Elliot and It Keeps Happening.