Matthew Kezeer's Safest Destination List: Places to Visit in 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the appearance of the vaccine against COVID-19, travelers are hoping that they will be able to visit their favorite destinations in 2021. Instead of visiting the worlds the world's most popular destinations, Matthew Keezer recommends visiting destinations that have remained safe during the pandemic.
What are the criteria that make a destination safe? Those would be the cities that have experienced fewer cases of COVID-19, where hospitals have never been overcrowded and are less likely to impose curfews or any other restrictions.
Here is Matthew Keezer's list of destinations that have remained safe during the coronavirus pandemic and which are open to travelers. For practical reasons, Matthew has focused on destinations that have not imposed a quarantine.
Madeira Islands, Portugal
Madeira Islands has been the safest destination in Europe ever since the pandemic started. The archipelago implemented health measures early on to protect the local population and the destination currently has one of the lowest rates of active cases in Europe.
Madeira is known for its lush nature and breathtaking landscapes. The archipelago is surrounded by the ocean, which brings pure, germ-laden air, unlike in the majority of big European cities.
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Monaco has 20 times fewer severe cases of COVID-19 than some of the safest countries in Europe, such as Belgium. In addition to being one of the safest destinations, Monaco is one of the most beautiful gems of tourism in Europe. Elegant and daring, this tourist destination appeals to various types of travelers, ranging from film personalities to nature lovers.
Even though there is no mandatory period of quarantine in Monaco, it is important to point out that there is a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Martinique, Lesser Antilles
After months of quarantine, isolation, and lockdown, everybody needs to take a break, rest in the sun, and admire breathtaking landscapes. Martinique is a dream destination that provides numerous activities to its visitors, including exceptional hikes, canyoning on the Mount Pelée massifs, or exploring the sea world and swimming with turtles.
Martinique is a perfect blend of exotic gardens, paradisiacal beaches, steep hills, and Caribbean shops and cafes. More importantly, the destination has been 15 times less affected by COVID-19 than most countries in Europe.
Asos - Kefalonia Island, Greece
For all travelers who want to visit a place with a blue sky, crystal-clear sea, excellent cuisine, and beautiful landscape, Asos is the perfect destination. This ancient and colorful fishing village is one of Greece's hidden gems. All visitors should visit Navagio Beach, one of Greece's most beautiful beaches, and the "Melissani Cave," Greece's natural treasure.
In terms of safety, Asos has four times fewer deaths linked to COVID-19 compared to other countries in Europe, making it one of the safest destinations for travel in 2021.
Tahiti, French Polynesia
Tahiti is a dream destination due to its crystal-clear waters, lush nature, rich local cuisine, and the Tahitian culture. Tahiti has five times fewer severe cases of COVID-19 than Belgium, and three times fewer deaths per million inhabitants than France, making it one of the safest choices for travel in 2021.
Tahiti will undoubtedly appeal to all sorts of travelers, including lovers of relaxation and cocktails, diving enthusiasts, and those who enjoy hiking.
Even though these locations are regarded as the safest destinations, Matthew Keezer recommends all travelers to remain vigilant. It is essential to respect measures such as barrier gestures, social distancing, and wearing a mask. All those who are in poor health, have respiratory problems, or are over the age of 70 should be particularly vigilant. All travelers should keep in mind that it is their responsibility to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the people from host countries
