PRIORITY NOTICE: Maine DOE Joins NewsCenter Maine to Thank School Staff and Educators Through Video Messages from Across the State

The Maine Department of Education is excited to be working with News Center Maine on a two-week campaign that aims to give Maine schools staff and teachers the giant shout out and thank you they deserve.

With Valentine’s Day and the national #LoveTeaching week just around the corner, the Maine DOE and News Center Maine have formed a unique partnership to broadcast video messages from schools across Maine showcasing the amazing heroes that work in our local schools and districts.

From February 7th through February 21th, WCSH 6/WLBZ 2 has launched a Thank You campaign that will air as video clips during both their morning and evening news broadcasts. The video clips feature a broad range of school and district staff, working in schools in all regions of Maine, talking about where they work and why they love what they do.

During the campaign, News Center Maine will also be soliciting videos from community members across Maine talking about their local teachers and school staff members, thanking them for all their hard work. Students and their families, as well as fellow educators, are encouraged to give a video shout out to say “Thank you!” and send along to NewsCenter Maine. One can share video by:

Using the Near ME tool of their mobile app

Texting them at 207-828-6622

Posting them on social media and using the hashtag #LoveSchoolStaff.

Be sure to tune into News Center Maine, WCSH 6/WLBZ 2 now through February 21st to see the faces of the amazing people working to educate the youth in our state and hear from students and families who are sending in their messages of appreciation. Maybe you will even see someone from a school near you! A library of videos is available on the NewsCenter Maine website.