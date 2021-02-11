Crash/Brownington

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:21A500448

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/09/2021 @ 1535 hours

STREET:I 91 S

TOWN:Brownington

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM164

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jennifer Sanville

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Expedition

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Back and front bumper

INJURIES: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/09/2021 at approximately 1535 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the side of the roadway. Troopers responded and met with the Operator of the vehicle Jennifer Sanville. Sanville was administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Troopers took Sanville into custody for suspicion of DUI and brought her to the Derby Barracks for processing.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Newport

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2021 1000 Hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881