Crash/Brownington
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:21A500448
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/09/2021 @ 1535 hours
STREET:I 91 S
TOWN:Brownington
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM164
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jennifer Sanville
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Expedition
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Back and front bumper
INJURIES: none
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02/09/2021 at approximately 1535 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the side of the roadway. Troopers responded and met with the Operator of the vehicle Jennifer Sanville. Sanville was administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Troopers took Sanville into custody for suspicion of DUI and brought her to the Derby Barracks for processing.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Newport
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2021 1000 Hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881