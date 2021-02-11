St. Albans Barracks // Request to Identify
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST TO IDENTIFY
CASE#: 21A200471
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/10/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barry Road Fairfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are seeking public assistance with any information they have on multiple suspects in a theft. On 02/10/21 at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers were notified that on 2/9/21 at approximately 2300 hours a small grey or silver vehicle with at least two occupants, arrived at a residence on Barry Road in Fairfield and rifled through the victims unlocked car. Anyone with information that may be relevant to this case is asked to contact Trooper LaMere at the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
