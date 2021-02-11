Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Request to Identify

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST TO IDENTIFY

       

CASE#: 21A200471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Dylan LaMere

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/10/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barry Road Fairfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are seeking public assistance with any information they have on multiple suspects in a theft. On 02/10/21 at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers were notified that on 2/9/21 at approximately 2300 hours a small grey or silver vehicle with at least two occupants, arrived at a residence on Barry Road in Fairfield and rifled through the victims unlocked car. Anyone with information that may be relevant to this case is asked to contact Trooper LaMere at the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

Trooper Dylan LaMere

Vermont State Police-St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans VT, 05478

Dylan.LaMere@vermont.gov

(802)524-5993

 

