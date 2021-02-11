Chelsea Rana, Dakota Hills and Sierra Brashear on Female Industry Disruptors with Candice Georgiadis
Dakota Hills and Sierra Brashear, founded Moon Bath. Chelsea Rana, Art Advisor.
— Chelsea Rana, Art Advisor
Dakota Hills and Sierra Brashear, founded Moon Bath
Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
We take great pride in being positive industry disruptors. There is usually a well worn path that many have taken and then there’s opportunity to off-road basically everywhere. It’s not that we look for chances to make things harder on ourselves, but we definitely don’t feel the need to follow industry standards or norms. We’re interested in using business as a force for good and change, and that tends to mean paving a new way, with a higher level of integrity, whether that relates to our social or environmental impact.
The first instance that comes to mind is our packaging. We wanted our body oil to be in a large bottle that wasn’t glass, as we recommend storing in your shower, and didn’t want to risk the glass breaking. Virgin plastic just isn’t an option for our containers, so we scoured the world for the best possible solution. We were shocked by the amount of greenwashing (conveying a false impression or providing misleading information about how a company’s products are more environmentally sound) happening when we spoke with “sustainable” packaging sources. We FINALLY found a source that offered 100% USA curbside recycled plastic produced here in the USA in a facility powered by a solar array. Of course, you pay a premium for this level of sustainability and thus it isn’t something that is offered in lower quantities for small businesses. We decided it was worth it and made a very large purchase with the confidence that people will appreciate the integrity behind the bottle in their hand.
The second instance that comes to mind is ensuring that our retailers are in alignment with our values. Social justice is something we feel passionately about, and we want to make sure our retailers do too. During the application process we prompt them to confirm that they are in solidarity with our commitment to social justice action.
As far as the negative impacts of disruption, we think it’s always important to READ THE ROOM. Is it a moment for us to speak up or remain quiet? It’s a fine balance and something we’re regularly considering. Our business is an extension of who we are, and we want to use our brand voice as a way to uplift disenfranchised people groups and speak to issues that are critical to creating a world that works well for everyone.
Chelsea Rana, Art Advisor
Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?
Thank you for having me! I am the founder of Chelsea Rana Art Advisory. Prior to founding my own company, I worked in galleries and then later co-founded an advisory firm. I developed my passion for art long before I was fortunate to get my start working in galleries. I had an opportunity to live in Europe and Asia for an extended period of time and that opened my eyes and ears to the diversity of art. Throughout my career path, I’ve always held onto my basic principles, which is working with kindness, transparency, empathy and honesty. My clients know that I work to get the best results for them, rather than just making a sale, which has translated into long-lasting relationships.
Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?
The exhibition that I recently curated, L.A.: Views, which is currently on view at MAKI Gallery in Tokyo Japan, is a group show comprised of paintings and sculptures by Los Angeles-based artists. Many of the artists in the show are early to mid-career so Japanese collectors are getting early exposure to these artists that they wouldn’t have otherwise. Japanese collectors typically learn about Western artists from auction houses, and by the time an artist has work in an auction, their prices are already quite high which excludes many would-be-collectors. MAKI Gallery is the perfect gallery for this exhibition. I say this not only have I known and worked with the founders for quite some time, but also because MAKI Gallery is very forward-thinking and highly-esteemed, with collectors looking to MAKI Gallery for early talent.
