I-580 South Reno Ramp Closure for Landscape Improvements at I-580 Neil Rd./Patriot Blvd. Interchanges

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The South Virginia Street exit 29 on-ramp to southbound Interstate 580 in south Reno will be closed overnight Feb. 10 and 11 as the Nevada Department of Transportation constructs erosion control and landscape and aesthetics improvements on I-580 interchanges near Neil Road and East Patriot Boulevard.

The South Virginia Street exit 29 on-ramp to southbound I-580 will be closed from 9p.m. to 6a.m. nightly Feb. 10 and 11, with marked detour routes available. Intermittent daytime roadway shoulder closures will also continue on South Virginia Street between South Meadows Marketplace Drive and Green Acres Drive. The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather.

As part of the project which launched Oct. 5, drainage pipes are being extended for enhanced roadway drainage. Pedestrian safety improvements on South Virginia Street, including enhanced crosswalks and ramps and a new sidewalk on western side of South Virginia Street, will provide pedestrian access south of East Patriot Boulevard. Decorative rock will beautify the area, reducing soil erosion and helping direct natural water run-off to plants. Ranching-themed sculptures and designs will be placed at the intersections, representing well-known ranches which once stood in south Reno. Drought-tolerant native grasses and plants will be used, including plants to attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

Such landscape and aesthetics can help enhance and define roadway corridors, reflect the heritage and culture of communities and further an area’s tourism and economic development potential. By visually engaging drivers in their surroundings, landscaping and aesthetics can also make motorists more aware of the roadway, enhancing traffic safety. The project by contractor Q&D Construction will complete a multi-year initiative to install landscape and aesthetics at five I-580 interchanges, including most recently at South Meadows Parkway. The landscaping features are themed around Truckee Meadows history and incorporate public feedback received as part of NDOT’s U.S. 395/I-580 Landscape and Aesthetics Corridor Plan.