Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,705 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Highway 95 at Buffalo Drive Nightly Offramp Closures February 10-18 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the northbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp to Buffalo Drive in northwest Las Vegas from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of February 10 and concluding the morning of February 12, and repeating again the night of February 14 through the morning of February18. The temporary closures are needed for removals and roadway work related to the $155 million Centennial Bowl project’s final phase, which began last month.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

US(5_DoublePhoto2

You just read:

U.S. Highway 95 at Buffalo Drive Nightly Offramp Closures February 10-18 in Northwest Las Vegas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.