I-11 at College Drive Ramp Upgrades, Nightly Closures Feb. 15-25 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following evening ramp closures at Interstate 11 and College Drive from February 15 through February 25 in Henderson.

February 15-16 (Monday Night – Tuesday Morning) • The College Drive onramp to southbound Interstate 11 and northbound Interstate 11 offramp at College Drive will be closed from 7 p.m., February 15, until 6 a.m., February 16, in Henderson.

February 16-17 (Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning) • The College Drive on and offramps at southbound Interstate 11 will be closed from 7 p.m., February 16, until 6 a.m., February 17, in Henderson.

February 17-19 (Wednesday Night – Friday Morning) • The southbound Interstate 11 offramp at College Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of February 17 and concluding the morning of February 19 in Henderson.

February 21-25 (Sunday Night – Thursday Morning) • The southbound Interstate 11 offramp at College Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of February 21 and concluding the morning of February 25 in Henderson.

The temporary ramp closures are needed to place decorative rock and boulders alongside the interchange ramps and gores. It’s part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 in Henderson that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The rock and boulders – in addition to their aesthetic value – aid air quality by reducing fugitive airborne dust and limit stormwater runoff while also reducing soil erosion for better slope management.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

