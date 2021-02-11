Overnight Lane Closures Feb. 10 on Eastbound I-80 in Sparks for Routine Bridge Maintenance

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight ramp and lane closures will take place on eastbound Interstate 80 in Sparks Wednesday, Feb. 10 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs routine maintenance of interstate bridge surfaces.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place from 9p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 3a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11:

Eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from the spaghetti bowl to the Pyramid Way interchange.

The Rock Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed. A detour will be available to access eastbound I-80 via East Fourth Street/Prater Way.

Speed limits on eastbound I-80 reduced to 55mph.

Motorists should anticipate minimal travel delays and are reminded to always drive safely through road work zones.