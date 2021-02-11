Lindsey Bathke and Daniel Rusteen Discuss Airbnb Success with Fotis Georgiadis

Lindsey Bathke, started the travel and joys-of-life blog WanderlustMoonDuo Daniel Rusteen, authored the best-selling book for Airbnb hosts

Lindsey Bathke, started the travel and joys-of-life blog WanderlustMoonDuo. Daniel Rusteen, authored the best-selling book for Airbnb hosts

Our mission would be to eradicate or eliminate the fear of others to a level of simple understanding that we are all humans with the same simple desires of wanting to feel love and be seen.” — Lindsey Bathke, started the travel and joys-of-life blog WanderlustMoonDuo

GREENWICH, CT, USA, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Although travel for many has been limited or difficult during this pandemic, there are plenty of places to see and things to do. Airbnb has seen great results for property owners and travellers. Fotis Georgiadis is helping further the brand and image of various successful Airbnb hosts, two recent interviews of such people is excerpted below. Reach out to him at the below contact options to get your company brand/image back on track.Lindsey Bathke, started the travel and joys-of-life blog WanderlustMoonDuoCan you share “5 Things You Need To Become A Highly Successful Airbnb Host”? Please share a story or example for each.Welcome Sheet: When I began hosting, I wrote up a simple Welcome Sheet. A home one-sheet and framed it to place on the dining room table. Although most of these directions are included somewhere in my listing, it’s helpful to have them in physical form for the guest to see. I include the wifi password and a phone number to use if they can not reach me. I like to think, what if this guest is traveling from abroad and does not have their phone set-up yet or the app is malfunctioning. My goal is to create a welcoming, calm place to stay while also making it easy for the guest to enjoy themselves. If you provide information in multiple locations, a guest is less likely to contact you with small questions.Gift/note: I like to add a little special touch to the space before the guest arrives, making them feel like the place is more personal to them. I always leave a short note simply saying “Welcome Home! Please enjoy yourself and contact me with any questions!” I use the guest’s names, including a well wish if I know they are celebrating something special. I typically leave a bottle of wine alongside the note. Some guests do not drink but have mentioned it made them feel special and welcome when they saw it. Along with this, I leave enough coffee and tea for the guest to enjoy during their entire stay. I hope they can wake-up, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea before heading to explore or to get groceries. I want guests to be able to relax as soon as they enter my home.Cleanliness: Clean and pay attention. Clean like you are going to stay at the home or what you would want to arrive to when traveling! It seems obvious, but make sure the sheets are clean, even the bedspread or comforter! Make sure towels are clean and placed where guests can find them. I place towels in a small basket just inside the door of the guest room. I include a large bath towel, hand towel, wash cloth, and floor mat. Make sure you have enough towels, at least one per guest. I once stayed at an Airbnb that only left one set of towels for the two of us. I had to reach out to the host to provide more, which could have been avoided. Empty the trash. I do not want to arrive to stay with a previous guest’s trash still in the bin. [...]Daniel Rusteen, authored the best-selling book for Airbnb hostsCan you share “5 Things You Need To Become A Highly Successful Airbnb Host”? Please share a story or example for each.Easy check-in experience. The last thing a guest wants to do after traveling, sometimes a full 24 hours of travel, is use their tired brain to figure out how to arrive at the front door and how to open that front door. Make your arrival instructions dummy proof. Go a step further and tell them the best route or taxi service or bus line to get to your Airbnb.Optimized online Airbnb listing. There is a fine line between selling your space and accurately setting the guest expectations upon arrival. For example, you want nice photos, but they can’t show your space to be nicer than it is. You want to sell your space by telling the guest what they’re getting, but you don’t want to bury that information inside big, blocks of paragraph text.A 5-star experience. Airbnb doesn’t define what a 5-star stay is. Instead, you should actively, but subtlety let the guest know they’re to expect a 5-star stay, they are experiencing a 5-star stay, and they have just experienced a 5-star stay. I add these into one message before, during, and after the reservation to encourage a 5-star review.Nine of ten reservations will be easy. It’s the tenth that separates the good from the great hosts. You’ll notice most of the reviews on Airbnb are 5-stars. But occasionally you’ll have a problem. If you think you did good on nine reservations so you can relax on the tenth when the guest is complaining, you’re wrong. Treat that guest correctly to get a good review and you’ll experience success.You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became An Airbnb Host - Authority Magazine Interview