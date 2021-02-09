Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce three arrests have been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in the Third District.

 

  • At approximately 1:56 pm, in the 1100 block of Lamont Street, Northwest, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the additional suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-016-951
  • At approximately 2:20 pm, in the 1200 block of Park Road, Northwest, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the additional suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-016-982

 

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, and 18 year-old Quantario Cook, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 23 year-old Davon Boyd, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

 

