New and Improved LogicalDOC 8.6 Now Available with Exciting Features
LogicalDOC has added a new feature to the Enterprise Document management system with its latest update that is set to make headways.FAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LogicalDOC a global software company, has proudly unveiled their latest version LogicalDOC 8.6. of Enterprise Document Management Software. Packed with several additional features like Zonal Barcode recognition, Geolocation of requests, custom actions, folder's context menu and redesigning of the main menu to create a more user-friendly and responsive interface, improving the overall experience, performance and boosting the overall productivity.
Documents are building block of any business playing a central role in facilitating smooth functioning and success of any business and needs to be managed very carefully. Based upon this constant need for creation, storage, managing, indexing, protection, and retrieval of digital documents. LogicalDOC came up as a global software company working on Enterprise Document Management Software. Growing with the notion that management system should save data retrieval time, making the process more efficient and productive, providing collaborative access regardless of time and location with a paperless, cost-efficient solution.
Alongside the release of this version, LogicalDOC Document Management Software said, "With this new step, we want to increase the ROI of our customer's existing infrastructure, leveraging the ability to capture data from any source." Most companies are keen on multiplying their ROI of their prevailing infrastructure, capitalizing from the ability to drive data and documents from any given source, transforming and sharing it across the company in a secure and cost-efficient fashion. The LogicalDOC offers a viable and simple solution reinforcing organizations to cut-cost, boosting productivity at large.
This new version comes with latest features and it benefits i.e an embedded zoner designer in the web interface, batch or immediate processing via a scheduled task, multiple formats support Automation and Web services API accessible features. All of these features result in easy extraction of metadata from scans, automation of scanning data flow with better processing time and customer satisfaction in a cost-effective manner.
About LogicalDOC
LogicalDOC is a global software company, founded in 2006 based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, USA, to address the ever-increasing and wide-ranging needs and demand of Enterprise Document Management. They strive to aid companies in their endeavour of search and management of their business documents, which they rely on every day. By deploying their On-Premise and Cloud solutions, they ensure their clients of enormous savings every year. LogicalDOC growth model is based on the idea of software engineering: the strength of community, commitment to quality standards, business-friendly practices, and high performance.
Extracting fields with Zonal Barcode