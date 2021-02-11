For Immediate Release:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Athens Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Butler Hamilton Central Business Special Improvement District, Inc. 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Coshocton Ridgewood Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Columbus State Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Greene Xenia Community School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Riverside Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Shelly L. Turski, CNP MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Mercer Celina City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Muskingum Foxfire High School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Foxfire Intermediate School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Girard City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Quaker Digital Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wood Penta Career Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

