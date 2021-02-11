Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Athens
Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Brown
Georgetown Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Butler
Hamilton Central Business Special Improvement District, Inc.
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Coshocton
Ridgewood Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Columbus State Community College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Greene
Xenia Community School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
Riverside Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Shelly L. Turski, CNP
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Mercer
Celina City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Muskingum
Foxfire High School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Foxfire Intermediate School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Girard City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Tuscarawas
New Philadelphia City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Quaker Digital Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wood
Penta Career Center
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
