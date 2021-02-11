Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,698 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 11, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 10, 2021                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Athens

Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Georgetown Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Hamilton Central Business Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Ridgewood Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Columbus State Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Xenia Community School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Riverside Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Shelly L. Turski, CNP

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Mercer

Celina City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Foxfire High School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Foxfire Intermediate School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Girard City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

New Philadelphia City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Quaker Digital Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Penta Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
             

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.