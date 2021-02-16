Turo Streamlines Auto Claims Process using Claim Genius® AI Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global peer-to-peer car sharing leader Turo today announced a partnership with Claim Genius®, Inc, a world leader in artificial intelligence-based auto claims solutions. Turo will use Claim Genius’s advanced AI and image analysis technology to streamline the processing of auto damage claims to identify pre- versus post-trip damages, improving claims resolution time and accuracy.
Under their partnership, Claim Genius will integrate its patent-pending AI technology into the Turo claims management process to instantly organize and analyze photos of vehicles, helping Turo teams to more quickly perform pre- vs post-trip damage comparisons, identify and quantify claim damage, and finalize decisions for affected owners and guests, getting them back on the road sooner. Claim Genius technology will be implemented in phases throughout 2021.
“Turo is excited to leverage Claim Genius’s technology to improve the quality and efficiency of our auto claims process,” said Jeff Platt, Vice President of Claims. “Claim Genius AI technology will help us significantly automate the analysis of claims and improve the claims experience for our customers,” he added.
“We are thrilled to work with Turo on enhancing their claims process,” said Raj Pofale, CEO & Founder of Claim Genius. “Turo is not only a world leader in vehicle sharing, but also shares our vision of providing touchless digital claims services. We are eager to collaborate with Turo to reinvent the auto claims process, today and in the future.”
About Turo
Turo is the world’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it, from a vibrant community of local hosts across the US, Canada, and the UK. Guests choose from a totally unique selection of nearby cars with over 850 unique makes and models available, while hosts earn extra money to offset the costs of car ownership. A pioneer of the sharing economy and the travel industry, Turo is a safe, supportive community where the car you book is part of a story, not a fleet.
Discover Turo at turo.com. Join our mission, work at Turo, turo.com/jobs.
About Claim Genius
Based in Iselin, New Jersey, USA with development centers in Nagpur & Hyderabad, India, Claim Genius, Inc is a rapidly emerging leader of AI-based claims solutions for the auto insurance industry. Using Claim Genius’s patent-pending image and video analysis and predictive analytics tools, carriers can provide instant damage estimates and rapid processing of claims based on uploaded accident photos from its easy-to-use mobile app. Claim Genius aims to reduce claims processing time, increase carrier profitability, and revolutionize the claims experience for insurance customers worldwide. Claim Genius Makes Touchless Claims A Reality.
