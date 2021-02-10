State Board of Education Passes Resolution Re-Affirming Importance of In-Person Learning

Release date: 2/10/2021

At its February meeting on Tuesday, the State Board of Education of Ohio passed a resolution to “Re-Affirm the Irreplaceable Role of In-Person Learning for K-12 Education in Ohio.”

Specifically, the resolution states that the Board calls on local school boards, working in collaboration with their local superintendent and health department, to provide where feasible a fully in-person, non-hybrid learning option for children of all families who desire it. The Board also urges local school boards to implement solutions to protect teachers and staff who are at high-risk and to provide for those families who continue to desire a remote learning option for their children during this time. Click here to read the full text of the resolution.

###

